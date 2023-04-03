HomeSearch

“Snoop Really Just Saved the Day”- Fans React to Snoop Dogg Improvising After Ill Fated Return of Shane McMahon vs the Miz at WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Rishabh Singh
|Published 03/04/2023

Snoop Dogg Shane McMahon

Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg (black attire) and the Miz (suit) and Shane McMahon (white shirt) during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania 39 did not quite turn out the way The Miz expected it to be. The show hosts, The Miz and Snoop Dogg delivered some funny moments during both nights of the Grandest Stage. Fans and everybody else including Snoop Dogg had a whale of a time at The Miz’s expense. The Miz became a victim of two impromptu matches on both nights.

On Night 1, a returning Pat McAfee thrashed the A-Lister with a little assist from George Kittle. Night 2 was no different as Shane McMahon made his epic return to take on The Miz. Both matches were made official by Snoop Dogg. Although the match started with Shane dishing out jabs to The Miz, Shane O Mac’s leapfrog went horribly wrong. 

Fans react to Snoop Dogg stepping in for Shane McMahon on Night 2

The Best in the World ended up legitimately injuring himself mid-match. At this point, everybody was confused. But Snoop Dogg stepped up and took over the match, delivering “The People’s Elbow” to the former WWE Champion and picking up the win. Fans are praising Snoop Dogg for saving the day by stepping in on the fly. 

The Miz and Shane McMahon went to war at WrestleMania 35

At WrestleMania 35, The Miz and Shane McMahon squared off in a brutal falls count anywhere match. Ahead of their match, the rivalry between them took a personal turn after Shane McMahon attacked The Miz who was his tag team partner at the time. In addition, McMahon put his hands on the A-lister’s father.

Although The Miz did more damage to Shane in their match, the latter picked up the pin after a suplex from an elevated platform rendered both men unconscious. The impact laid out both men, with Shane’s head on top of The Miz’s shoulder, leading the referee to count to three.

Rishabh Singh

Rishabh Singh

Rishabh has been a pro wrestling aficionado for two decades. As a gullible seven-year-old kid he believed that his dad could only be defeated by The Undertaker. His love for pro wrestling is visible in his writing. Over the years, he took inspiration from his favorite wrestling icons and adopted fitness lifestyle. He is a big proponent of exercise. Besides that, he is a movement coach, a Steelmaceflow artist, and a Krav Maga instructor.

