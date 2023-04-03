“Snoop Really Just Saved the Day”- Fans React to Snoop Dogg Improvising After Ill Fated Return of Shane McMahon vs the Miz at WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg (black attire) and the Miz (suit) and Shane McMahon (white shirt) during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania 39 did not quite turn out the way The Miz expected it to be. The show hosts, The Miz and Snoop Dogg delivered some funny moments during both nights of the Grandest Stage. Fans and everybody else including Snoop Dogg had a whale of a time at The Miz’s expense. The Miz became a victim of two impromptu matches on both nights.

On Night 1, a returning Pat McAfee thrashed the A-Lister with a little assist from George Kittle. Night 2 was no different as Shane McMahon made his epic return to take on The Miz. Both matches were made official by Snoop Dogg. Although the match started with Shane dishing out jabs to The Miz, Shane O Mac’s leapfrog went horribly wrong.

Fans react to Snoop Dogg stepping in for Shane McMahon on Night 2

The Best in the World ended up legitimately injuring himself mid-match. At this point, everybody was confused. But Snoop Dogg stepped up and took over the match, delivering “The People’s Elbow” to the former WWE Champion and picking up the win. Fans are praising Snoop Dogg for saving the day by stepping in on the fly.

OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/jHUAOANBKw — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 3, 2023

Shane McMahon’s return to the ring was short-lived as he blew out his knee. Maybe it’s time for the 50-something-year-old to retire and leave the high-flying stunts to the young and spry wrestlers. Who knows, maybe he can join the commentators’ booth and provide some dad jokes. — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) April 3, 2023

Shane McMahon’s return to WWE at #WrestleMania was so short-lived, it made his entrance seem like an ad break. I mean, he blew out his knee seconds after stepping into the ring. Maybe he should have just stuck to his day job and left the wrestling to the professionals. — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) April 3, 2023

Ya they accelerated the finish of the segment. Shane legit broke. — Leon Skum (@LeonSkumMars) April 3, 2023

“Shane’s still got it.” Blows out his knee as those words are said. Hope it’s not too serious… — Wrasslin Rob (@Vancouver_Leafs) April 3, 2023

Me watching this pic.twitter.com/6XVEaWg38A — The Monster (@teamSMACKDOWN2) April 3, 2023

Holy shit.

Snoop really just saved that spot That was seriously incredible from snoop to do that on the fly. WOW good on the Miz and Snoop to audible like that. Super impressive Horrible for Shane 🙁 that really sucks — black (@black666_____) April 3, 2023

Snoop afraid of the ropes🤣 — Brian Devitt (@BDev75) April 3, 2023

# SNOOP DOGG

THE PEOPLE’S ELBOW!!😁 — jewel Haines (@jewellovedon) April 3, 2023

The man did all this on the spot unplanned — K.C. Richards (@thelinedrive) April 3, 2023

Him and the Miz saved that segment — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 3, 2023

Ref told Snoop like 4 or 5 times, “peoples elbow.” They need to tone down those in ring mics. We shouldn’t be hearing the instructions. Lol 😆 🤣 😆 — Dolphins Fan From WNY (@JCWaug) April 3, 2023

Snoop really just saved the day — Boo Boo The Fool (@IGotThatWagon) April 3, 2023

The Miz and Shane McMahon went to war at WrestleMania 35

At WrestleMania 35, The Miz and Shane McMahon squared off in a brutal falls count anywhere match. Ahead of their match, the rivalry between them took a personal turn after Shane McMahon attacked The Miz who was his tag team partner at the time. In addition, McMahon put his hands on the A-lister’s father.

Although The Miz did more damage to Shane in their match, the latter picked up the pin after a suplex from an elevated platform rendered both men unconscious. The impact laid out both men, with Shane’s head on top of The Miz’s shoulder, leading the referee to count to three.

Click here for more wrestling news.