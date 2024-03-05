“You Are Truly a Hero”: After Saving 80-Year-Old Man From Assault, College Football Legend Wins the Hearts of Fans Once Again

August 17, 2013: New York Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards (17) looks on as he bites on his glove to pull it off during the NFL American Football Herren USA preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets win 37-13. NFL American Football Herren USA 2013: Jaguars vs Jets AUG 17 – ZUMAcs7

The former Cleveland Browns and Michigan Wolverines wide receiver, Braylon Edwards, emerged as the state’s new hero a few months after their Natty win. Displaying the qualities of a good Samaritan, Edwards stepped in to defend an 80-year-old man in the YMCA locker room in Farmington Hills who was under assault by a 25-year-old man.

The incident transpired earlier in March, following the elderly victim’s complaints and arguments about loud music in the said locker room. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation when the 25-year-old laid hands on the senior citizen, ultimately pushing him to the ground. Edwards, who just walked into the locker room, upon hearing the unsettling thud, realized that the situation he had initially tried to ignore had taken a more serious turn.

When the perp was about to slam the victim’s head on the counter, the former Jets receiver intervened and stepped in, saving the man from getting seriously injured. Edwards recently sat down with the local news and said,

“I walk into the locker room after work, and basically, I hear about four rows behind me arguing about music and how it was being played too loud. The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like, but once I hear a thud, that’s when I got up and turned around,” followed by, “And then I see the guy grab the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter.”

The perpetrator fled the scene on foot after attacking the victim, even causing a commotion outside of the YMCA locker room — and, as a result, police had to lock down several schools as a precaution. The 25-year-old has since been arrested and is currently in custody, as per Click On Detroit.

As soon as the news broke out, fans took to social media to express their gratitude for Edwards stepping in and to exemplify what it means to be a good Samaritan by helping others when the situation demands it.

Braylon Edwards’ Heroics Earned Him Respect from the Fans

Following this incident, fans emphasized that a 25-year-old should not be laying hands on someone much older. The majority of those people also asserted that Edwards displayed exceptional courage. Some pointed out the commendable aspect of Edwards stepping in, contrasting it with the prevalent trend of people nowadays who prefer recording incidents rather than intervening. Take a look:

It’s heartening to witness Edwards actively contributing to the community. It appears that he is turning a new leaf, garnering respect from fans, even those with whom he had a somewhat contentious relationship due to his longstanding beef with former Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh.

In an era where many athletes, especially retirees, often make headlines for the wrong reasons, it is refreshing to see someone like Edwards in the news for the right reasons.