Chad Johnson is in Agreement With Shedeur Sanders’ Take on “Youngsters Liking Him” While Oldies Hating on the QB Because He’s Coach Prime’s Son

Shedeur Sanders was one of the most polarizing figures in college football last season. Despite consistently strong performances, he faced relentless criticism, which many believe ultimately cost him a spot in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Some fans were frustrated that it took until the fifth round for a team to select him. Others celebrated the moment, claiming it was the NFL’s way of “humbling” him. Yet, the Colorado alum continues to divide opinion — and continues to receive an outsized amount of hate.

According to Shedeur, much of that negativity doesn’t stem from who he is as a player, but rather from who his father is. In his eyes, being the son of Deion Sanders comes with inherited criticism. And it’s not coming from the younger crowd — it’s from the older generation who disliked Coach Prime in his playing days and are now projecting that same disdain onto his son.

Shedeur says he sees the contrast firsthand. When he visits schools, youth programs, and community centers, kids treat him with fairness and respect, free of bias or preconceived notions. Most of the hate, he says, comes from faceless voices online — people hiding behind keyboards and screen names, emboldened by anonymity.

That’s why he’s determined to embed himself in the Cleveland community, meeting kids face-to-face and encouraging them to ask him anything, unfiltered and without restrictions. So, is he right? Is the hate mostly because of his father?

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe tackled that question on a recent episode of Nightcap. Ocho agreed with Shedeur, pointing out that the younger generation embraces him, while the older generation holds on to outdated biases. But Chad also added a deeper layer: not all the criticism is about Deion.

“Most definitely. Young folks really don’t have a problem with it. It’s the older folks in general. Yes, some of the hate comes from his father, but also some of the hate is going to come from him and what he has been able to accomplish. What people mistake for arrogance, which is merely confidence, some people don’t like that. Some people want you to be humble. They want you to dim your lights because it makes them uncomfortable.”

According to him, some people just don’t like Shedeur for being Shedeur. His confidence and bravado rub them the wrong way. They see it as arrogance, and they want to see him humbled — but that, Ocho argued, is more about their own insecurity than anything Sanders has done.

He also highlighted the double standard in how people perceive quarterbacks. The expect player playing the QB position, traditionally, to be stoic, reserved, and buttoned-up. Shedeur defies that mold. He’s flashy, outspoken, and unapologetically himself — and that unsettles some people.

After all, players like Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield were lauded for their swagger and edge. But when Sanders does the same, they treat him with disdain. The difference, Chad implied, isn’t about attitude — it’s about bias and hypocrisy. So what did Shannon have to say about this?

Sharpe urged Shedeur to keep believing in himself

Shannon Sharpe echoed Shedeur Sanders‘ sentiments, agreeing that people will always find something to criticize, often for reasons that have nothing to do with the person they’re targeting. According to Sharpe, this negativity is usually a reflection of others’ own insecurities, not the actions or personality of the individual.

He emphasized that self-belief is essential to achieving anything meaningful in life, and that’s something Shedeur clearly possesses. While some see his confidence as arrogance, Sharpe sees it as a necessary mindset for success.

Drawing from his own experience, Sharpe shared that he, too, faced constant doubt and criticism throughout his career. People tried to tear him down at every turn, but it was his unshakable belief in himself that carried him to greatness.

” You are not going to be able to win with people because if I dress nice, oh, he tried to show off. If I dress down, he’s broke. There is no in between. You are projecting. The man is confident; man believes in himself. Everybody who has ever accomplished anything has believed in themselves. Sometimes you’re the only one. At some point in time, you just got to be secure in who you are and do what you want to do.”

Shedeur Sanders keeps getting the short end of the stick. But he has always had haters, and he is used to them. He already believes in himself and has a great support system. Deion has raised him to be strong and has built him to be successful. Now, he just needs to apply everything he has learned and keep his head down and put in the work.