“You Can Type in Very Inappropriate Things and It Was Exciting”: Eli and Peyton Manning Talk About Their First Computer at Home

Computers used to be bulky pieces of hardware that, once commercialized, still became a popular household commodity. Like many others, the Mannings bought one back in the day — but at the time, Peyton and Eli were just kids. They were very excited about those random online searches, especially the naughty ones.

As Eli recalled, he was around 14 years old, which would’ve made Peyton either 18 or 19 and getting ready to head off to the University of Tennessee. It’s one of the peak phases of curiosity for adolescents and young adults.

That’s why the Manning bros couldn’t help but search for anything and everything with their first computer. As they reflected on using the internet for the first time, the two became somewhat nostalgic.

“Our first home computer, I remember when we got it. It was heavy and bulky, thick,” Peyton said via History TV.

The first-ever computers that were shipped and sold were, in fact, quite bulky by design. With the amount of hardware and processing power needed to make them work, they took up a lot of space on the desktop. But over time, computers eventually shrank in size. Now, most of us have a computer the size of a phone in our pockets at all times.

For the other Manning brother, though, all he could remember was just how exciting the internet was. The search bar gave Eli endless possibilities to think about.

“You could just search anything! You could type in very inappropriate things as a 14-year-old boy. It was exciting,” Eli said.

Almost a little too much information was shared by the Manning brother. We should probably all keep our search history to ourselves. And while Eli did, most of us knew exactly what he was alluding to.

The fans reacted to the clip with some hilarious jokes about Eli’s comments. “Eli watching p**n, Payton watching film….” one remarked.

Other fans whose minds weren’t in the gutter had genuine reactions to the clip.

“Is there anything Peyton doesn’t sponsor? The OMAHA!!!!!!” someone asked. “Nice! I miss a good .com or .net. There’s too many apps these days lol,” a user pointed out.

There are indeed a ton of apps nowadays. iPhones have taken over as the most popular ‘computer’ people constantly use, and software developers have naturally followed where people’s attention has shifted. That’s why the app market feels a bit oversaturated at the moment.

All in all, it was a funny clip with some honest reactions, plus a few who took it to a whole other level. It was probably a fun experience for the Manning brothers to partner with the History Channel to talk about the rise of technology. But please, Eli, keep your searches to yourself next time.