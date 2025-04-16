While Raving About Maxx Crosby Becoming Assistant GM of a College Team, Jason Kelce Drops a Hint About His Next Venture

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL after the 2023 season as one of the greatest centers to ever play the game. He finished his career with 156 consecutive starts, five straight Pro Bowls, and four First-Team All-Pros in his final five seasons. While he clearly had more left physically, perhaps the mental toll became too much after Philly’s late-season collapse in 2023.

Nonetheless, Kelce had one of the smoothest transitions to post-NFL life that you will see. He was already doing his New Heights podcast with his little NFL brother, Travis Kelce, so he was familiar with the media side of the game. He has really dove into it from every angle, though.

Not only is Jason an analyst for ESPN’s NFL coverage, he also started his own YouTube ‘late night’ show called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce. However, it seems the football itch can’t be scratched away by a few TV shows.

While filming a recent episode of New Heights, Jason began talking about Maxx Crosby and his activities outside the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher, who just signed a new record contract with L.V. this offseason, was recently named assistant general manager at his alma mater, Eastern Michigan.

This update got Kelce thinking about getting involved with his own alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. “I am doing something with Cincinnati. We’re still figuring out what that role is. I kinda wanted to be in charge of team spirit. I’m a team spirit kind of guy,” he said.

“All I wanna do is: how can we make the experience better on game day? I don’t wanna be the mascot, I wanna give resources to the student section and just have a f***ing fun-ass time,” Jason added.

Crosby became the first active NFL player to take an administrative job in the NCAA, following in the footsteps of the NBA’s Steph Curry, who did the same with his alma mater, Davidson College, about a month ago. Andrew Luck also did something similar at Stanford, though he’s been retired for some time. Crosby isn’t just coming on to evaluate talent, however.

He wants to bring Eastern Michigan back to football glory. He’s bootstrapping that effort with his “Maxx Match” program, in which he has committed to matching donations to EMU’s football program up to a whopping $100,000. He recently released a statement through the school about what it means to him.

“There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University. It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students and alumni.”

Jason Kelce could certainly do something similar for his Cincinnati Bearcats. Located just four hours south on the I-71 from where he grew up in Cleveland Heights, Kelce originally walked on as a linebacker and then fullback at Cincinnati in 2006.

Thankfully, Kelce eventually latched on as an interior lineman for the Bearcats. He redshirted his first year, then played nine games at center and guard in 2007. He remained at left guard for the 2008-2009 seasons before being moved to his ultimate position at center at the heart of the offense in 2010 as a senior.

Kelce was there for half a decade, and he earned Second-Team All-Big East twice in 2009 and 2010 for his efforts. His brother, Travis, also attended Cincinnati, creating something of a Kelce dynasty on campus.

If Jason Kelce returned in any capacity, he would not only be welcomed by the program’s brass for his experience and knowledge, but he’d no doubt be beloved by the student body as well. Perhaps it would be more fulfilling for him than late-night TV and podcasting. He always seemed like a guy with football running through his veins.

Cincinnati has struggled since the end of the successful Luke Fickell era. They posted a 3-9 season in 2023 and a 5-7 effort last year. Adding Kelce to the mix, even as a game day hype man, certainly couldn’t hurt.