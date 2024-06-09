Tua Tagovailoa Will Have to Answer Miami’s Final Best Offer Before the 2024 Season Starts

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa’s contract dilemma was bound to be the highlight for the media during the 2024 off-season, especially when rumors of his absence in OTAs started floating around. Arguably, Detroit signing Jared Goff to a massive deal was the domino that fell, causing Tagovailoa to press his demands further.

The quarterback market has currently been soaring high. Contracts have been going north of $150 million in total value and around the $50 million mark annually for top QBs. Even the second-tier play callers are raking in massive contracts because of the sheer scarcity of proven quarterbacks and the insecurity that someone else might snatch him up.

Although, according to senior NFL reporter Mike Florio, this trend will see a downward turn. And with teams like the Cowboys and Miami, where post-season success has been slim to none, teams will look to take other routes. Thus, contracts for players like Tua Tagovailoa might be in jeopardy, and the Dolphins will put up their final offer by the time the 2024 season starts.

Florio believes this bidding war for QBs will soon end, and owners will stop jacking up the price once they understand that it does not guarantee wins. Cohesive team building is paramount for getting the adequate help that elite quarterbacks unquestionably need to get it done.

And if you have a less-than-elite quarterback, you need to pay him according to his talent and production. Otherwise, building around them will be such a challenge that the prime years for the franchise will be behind them before they know it. And again, they are on the lookout for another quarterback; thus, the cycle keeps going. Just look at the Bears.

“It’s not necessarily, ‘we’re gonna let you walk’, it’s ‘we’re gonna let you become a free agent, we’re gonna let you see what is out there.’ Because at the end of the day, what’s out there might not be as good as what the current team is willing to pay,” Florio said. “And I think before the season starts, the Dolphins will make last best multi-year offer to Tua, and he’s gonna have to decide, ‘do I take it or do I play into my fifth-year option for $23.1 million? Kick the can for a year and assume the injury risk?,” he added.

So the expectation from the quarterback for his new deal might not be fully met. Will he take a chance, or will he settle for a lesser number? Florio’s argument brings to light a bigger issue with quarterback contracts in the league.

Florio Questions Why Every QB Is Becoming the Highest-Paid Player

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio does not believe in this trend of every young quarterback resetting the market when they are due a contract. Not every one of them is on the same playing level, therefore, there should be some tiers to this. For instance, rumors of Trevor Lawrence getting $50 million did not sit well with a lot of fans and parts of the media.

Teams are currently not willing to test the market. The Vikings, however, did do it with an old Kirk Cousins — but no team dares to try it with a young quarterback. The Cowboys are currently in the middle of another standoff with Prescott for his extension, but it seems he might settle just to play in Dallas.

But Florio wants teams to dare a little and let their QBs walk. Testing the market will become beneficial for them in the long run. Since carrying on with a less-than-capable quarterback whom you’ve committed massive money to can be costly.