“You couldn’t even tell if Peyton Manning was a player or a coach”: When Marcus Pollard revealed how the Sheriff built his own film room in his basement

Peyton Manning was one of the greatest to ever do it. Not because he was a freak athlete or naturally the most eye-catching, but because he put in the work everyday to be a better player and leader.

During his 18 seasons in the NFL, Peyton Manning cemented his legacy as one the most influential figures in the history of the sport. On top of winning a Super Bowl with two different teams, he was also named NFL MVP five times, which is a league record.

What made Manning so great was primarily his work ethic. His determination to study defenses and other-worldly recall ability meant that fans got used to seeing the Sheriff make incredibly lengthy pre-snap adjustments as he directed defenses week in-week out.

Manning also impressed nearly all of his former teammates with his leadership. He took control of locker rooms all throughout his career, demanding commitment from his peers.

Because of his skillset and football knowledge, many believe that Manning would make a successful head coach. Among these believers is Manning’s former teammate Marcus Pollard, who told the Indy Star in 2017 about how Manning often behaved like a coach during his time in the league.

Marcus Pollard on Peyton Manning: “you couldn’t even tell if he was a player or a coach”

“He was the real deal upon arrival, a leader, a stud, focused, driven,” Pollard, who was aTE with he Colts from 1995-2004, explained. “I can remember him telling me right away, ‘MP, I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to win a championship.’”

“Sometimes you couldn’t even tell if he was a player or a coach. The line got blurry. In those first few seasons, I think he lived at the facility. He was a grinder. I went to his house years later and went down to his basement, and the setup was identical to the Colts’ film room. To the T! I was like, ‘This man is insane!’”

Also read: “Antonio Brown will fight a Paul brother before the year is over” : Golf superstar Brooks Koepka took to twitter after Antonio Brown’s bizarre meltdown.