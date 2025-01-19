“You Don’t Need to Be Seen With Her”: Skip Bayless Upset About Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift Sitting Together at Chiefs vs. Texans Game

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepared for their playoff debut this year, some familiar faces were spotted in their box seats at Arrowhead Stadium. To the surprise of no one, singer and pop culture icon, Taylor Swift, showed up to support her boyfriend in Chiefs TE, Travis Kelce. Swift’s appearance may have been expected, but her surprise guest proved to be just as recognizable. Star point guard for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, was spotted alongside Swift prior to kickoff.

The dynamic duo drew a litany of reactions from both fans and media pundits alike, with some being more favorable than others. Fox Sports’ own, Skip Bayless, was less than thrilled to see Clark in the company of the singer.

Presumably, Bayless believed that Clark should stand on her own merits rather than attach herself to another star’s fame. However, many fans took no issue with the two stars spending an afternoon watching football.

Meanwhile, several former NFL players, such as Robert Griffin III, were excited by the news and used it as an opportunity for engagement on X.

Swift’s alliance with the NFL’s premier powerhouse has been a source of controversy ever since it was initially announced that she was dating Kelce. While some fans view it as a distraction from the game, the additional viewers that Swift has brought to the gridiron are undeniable.

Swift has seemingly emboldened countless would-be fans. Women who would have otherwise never tuned in to the league’s product, are now avid viewers of Kansas City as they hope to catch a glimpse of their favorite singer.

The addition of Clark will only increase the online engagement surrounding the Chiefs this weekend. If anything, this is a clear sign that the NFL is succeeding in its mission statement of uniting people and inspiring different communities through the joy of the game.

In 2024, it was estimated by Apex Marketing that Swift’s presence was directly responsible for generating an additional $331.5 million in brand value for the Chiefs. Additionally, Fanatics reported that Kelce-related merchandise saw a 400% increase in sales following Swift’s attendance of her first Chiefs game.

Suffice it to say, the NFL is more than happy to have her in attendance, and in the case of Clark, the more the merrier. Not only are the Chiefs dominating on the field with Patrick Mahomes, but they are also beginning to dominate off the field as well.