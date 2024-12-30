“You Get What You Deserve”: Jon Gruden Slams Carolina Panthers as Former Players Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold Shine in Week 17

What a difference good coaching and a positive culture can make for a quarterback. Just a year or two ago, both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold seemed destined to bounce around the league as career backups, despite being former top-five picks. However, landing in the right environments with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, has revitalized their careers.

Now, both quarterbacks are playing at an MVP level and shattering records. Ironically, the Carolina Panthers had both Mayfield and Darnold on their roster at one point but decided to let them go—a decision that drew sharp criticism from Jon Gruden.

On the latest episode of The Shred Line, Gruden shredded the Panthers for committing two blunders in fast three seasons by letting both Baker and Darnold go. Now, both QBs are thriving. Mayfield obliterated them today, while Sam threw for big numbers against a good Packers side, taking the Vikings to 14-2 for the season.

Jon Gruden believes the Panthers are reaping what they sow, getting what they deserve. On his show, ‘The Shred Line,’ Gruden tore into the Panthers as he said:

“Dave I’m going with Carolina Panthers. They get shredded today by Baker Mayfield and then you realize- hey, we cut him. We had him in our team. Then you are flying home to Charlotte and you are watching Sam Darnold throw for 400 yards for 14-2 Vikings. They let him go as well. You get what you deserve, Carolina.”

Baker, today, against his former team, threw for 359 yards and five TDs, completing 27 of his 32 pass attempts. Darnold threw for 377 yards against the Packers, adding three TDs and just one interception.

Both QBs were on the Panthers’ roster for the 2022 season. They traded Sam for a fifth-round pick and a second-round pick ahead of the 2021 season. He was their starting QB for that season, throwing for just over 2500 yards and only 9TD passes. But he also threw 13 picks and got sacked 35 times.

His poor performances made Carolina trade for Baker the next season. Both QBs competed for the job, with Mayfield winning it to start the season as QB1. However, the threw for 1300 yards, along with six TDs and six interceptions. He started only six games and the team lost five. He left mid-season for the Rams after they released him upon his request.

They turned to Darnold for the rest of that season and he threw for just over 1100 yards, 7 TDs, and 3 picks in six starts. He played poorly toward the end of the season so, the Panthers didn’t renew his contract and he became a free agent.

Now, both QBs are thriving and both might even play each other in playoffs next month. The Panthers are 4-12 with Bryce Young who looks to be going down the same path as Baker and Darnold. Someone should rescue him from the circus that is Carolina soon.