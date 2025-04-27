“You Got to Be That Boy”: Chad Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Warren Moon Unretiring His Jersey for Cam Ward

The 2025 NFL Draft proved to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory — just ask Shedeur Sanders and Colorado fans. However, one outcome that was never in doubt was the Tennessee Titans selecting Cam Ward as their No. 1 pick. Almost everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t foresee, though, was that Ward’s arrival would signal the passing of the torch from one generational Tennessee quarterback to another.

Warren Moon, a legend from the franchise’s Houston Oilers days, decided to unretire/reissue his iconic No. 1 jersey — the same number he once wore with pride and greatness — specifically for Cam Ward. According to the NFL great, the decision wasn’t easy, as the number’s legacy had been built from the ground up through his own journey.

In fact, twice before Ward’s request, Moon had turned down similar pleas. So, why the change of heart? Something about the Miami prospect felt different, Moon said — his resilience in the face of adversity, his family roots just outside Houston, and his grounded personality convinced the former QB that his legacy would be safe in Ward’s hands.

“Nobody has ever worn that number for the Tennessee Titans,” Moon added. “So, he has a chance to create a great legacy for that number.”

Former Bengals star and Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson weighed in on the heartwarming moment. He echoed Moon’s sentiments, noting that if there was one quarterback who deserved this honor, it was Cam Ward.

“We ain’t just giving anybody that number,” Johnson declared. “You got to be that boy. And Cam Ward is that boy. So it’s understandable.”

In Johnson’s eyes, Moon’s decision wasn’t simply about passing a jersey number — it was about recognizing a rare level of talent, character, and potential.

“Why not continue that legacy that Warren Moon set when he was there and allow Cam to carry that torch on? It’s a dope move,” said Johnson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightcap (@nightcapshow_)

It’s hard to argue against Johnson’s take, as Cam Ward’s journey is a true underdog story. His qualities truly define an elite quarterback. Once a zero-star recruit out of high school, the Titans’ No. 1 pick worked his way through multiple college programs and capped it off with a standout year at the University of Miami, throwing for over 4,000 yards and leading his team to a 10–3 record.

But the real reason Moon and NFL stalwarts like Johnson are backing Ward goes beyond stats. It’s rooted in the quarterback’s rare humility, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

“He shows work ethic, and when he gets out on the field and in the classroom, I think he’ll earn the respect of his teammates,” Moon explained to reporters.

And as Joe Johnson (the NBA star who joined the discussion with Sharpe and Ocho) put it, handing down a retired number isn’t about personal pride — it’s about recognizing the next great player.

“It’s been special. And he’s that boy. You gotta let him take off with it,” Joe expressed.

Now, with a legacy stitched into the fabric of his jersey and the weight of history on his back, Cam Ward has the chance to not just play quarterback for the Titans — but to become the Titans’ next iconic No. 1. And with the way NFL legends are showering Ward with praises, it’s hard to imagine nothing but a bright future for the quarterback in Nashville!