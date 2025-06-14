“It’s Exactly What Tennessee Needed”: Louis Riddick Feels Confident That Cam Ward Will Change the Trajectory of the Titans

Despite some uncertainty early in the pre-draft process, Miami University transfer quarterback Cam Ward emerged as a heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft as early as January. As usual, the oddsmakers got this one right.

Ward was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans back in April, and not one person batted an eye or questioned the decision. And why would they? Apart from those two transfers, there’s really nothing that anyone could even try to twist into a negative about this guy.

Not only can he do it all at the quarterback position (accuracy, power, awareness, foot speed, processing speed), but he’s also been saying all the right things off the field. The type of on and off the field leadership that Ward seems capable of providing for this transitioning Titans team is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Even ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes Ward is exactly the kind of leader the Titans need, as they turn the page to a new era.

“Cam is legit man… He’s about ball. And he is a master, master talker. When it comes to being able to jaw back and forth with the opponent, and back and forth with teammates. Hold teammates accountable, hold himself accountable. He is an alpha in every sense,” Riddick said.

“He is a tier one leader in every sense. … It’s exactly what Tennessee needed.”

The ESPN analyst also talked about the respect that Ward is already getting from the leaders on the team. All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has apparently talked about how impressed he was with the rookie’s ability to walk the tightrope and “smack talk with the best of them while still taking instruction” from head coach Brian Callahan. Now that’s multi-tasking!

Riddick’s comments were sparked by yet another spot-on quote from Ward about his plans for the month or so between minicamp and training camp. His response highlighted both his commitment and sense of responsibility, while also showing he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

“It’s been good. From growing, learning, especially being with the vets. Getting our timing down. So I’m excited for the summer… Workout, stay in the playbook, and throw the f*ck outta the ball.”

With a solid pair of running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, a sneaky good receiver room headlined by Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, and a completely revamped offensive line that includes two first round picks in the last three years as well as a Pro Bowl recruit from free agency, Cam Ward is being set up for success with the Titans.

And let’s not forget Callahan, who was instrumental in turning Joe Burrow into an elite QB. If you don’t believe us, just ask Burrow himself, who has gushed about his former OC often.

Over the last two years, the Titans’ nine wins are tied for the third-fewest. Not only that, but they threw for the fifth-fewest passing yards during that span. Cam Ward is here to change all that, and there’s no indication (so far) that he can’t get it done.