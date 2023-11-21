“You Killed it Dude”: Travis Kelce Lauds Brother Jason Kelce for Impressively Breaking Down the Panthers vs Bears Game on Amazon Prime

Jason Kelce has been making waves in mainstream media these days. From his Amazon Docuseries ‘Prime’ being a resounding success to being a finalist for Sexiest Man Alive, Kelce seems to be on top of the world. His authentic self is on display each week as he sits with his brother Travis Kelce for their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

The elder Kelce displayed those accumulated skills for his spot on TNF with Prime earlier this month. Jason joined Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Ryan Fitzpatrick as a guest analyst in the broadcasting booth for the Bears vs Panthers matchup. Travis Kelce thought his brother was phenomenal and expressed his pride on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast as they discussed Jason’s latest venture. Expressing his pride in his older brother, Travis said,

“You killed it dude! You killed it…I saw the pregame and then the second quarter when you went on man…You, Al Michales and Kirk having a good old time man (referring to a snapshot from the broadcast.)”

Jason expressed gratitude for the opportunity, calling it an “amazing” and “unbelievable” experience. However, what Jason seemed most awe-struck by were the technical aspects. Talking about his experience seeing what goes on behind the scenes in the booth, Jason described the chaos that goes unnoticed by the viewers.

He talked about the various monitors the analysts have to keep track of, and the producers in their ears, who have to ensure smooth operations and manage a balancing act between everyone present in the booth. Jason expressed his feelings about the operations that go behind creating a smooth experience as “mindblowing.” Jason killed it on Thursday, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he decides to pick up the mic after he hangs up the cleats.

Will Jason Kelce Pursue a Future in Broadcasting?

Jason Kelce clearly had a gala time playing analyst for the day. on being asked whether it was something he could see himself doing full-time someday, he expressed a desire to be involved in the game analysis portion but felt trumped by the technical aspects of the gig.

However, this is not the first time the Eagles starting center has tried his hand at broadcasting the offensive lineman was one of 25 current and former players to participate in the league’s Broadcasting and Medica Workshop held earlier this year. the three-day workshop aims to equip participants with first-hand broadcasting experience as they get to call a game on radio or television and get to work in the studio as an analyst.

Back then too Kelce highlighted the difficult nature of live broadcasting as he said,

“This is all new territory for me. I have even more respect for it now. It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say.”

The older Kelce has expressed an interest in pursuing a future in broadcasting once he retires. Given the success of his podcast, his dynamic persona, and how much he made Al Michaels laugh, Jason Kelce sure has a bright future as an analyst, if he can just figure out all the technical stuff.