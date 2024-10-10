“You Need an Alpha”: Colin Cowherd Has One Coach in Mind for the Jets and It’s Not Bill Belichick

The dawn of a new era surrounds the New York Jets, as a new coach is soon expected to step in and take over. For the past four seasons, the club hasn’t moved past the third position in their conference, and after incurring three losses this season, the decision was made to give Robert Saleh the boot. In his place, Jeff Ulbrich is now serving as the interim coach, but who will come in to replace him?

Advertisement

There has been significant murmur about Bill Belichick getting the gig, but as analyst Colin Cowherd put it, the former Patriots head coach would not be the right guy for the job. Cowherd took to the mic on his show on October 9th and named Mike Vrabel as the “alpha” choice to take over the Jets.

“You need a grown man, you need an alpha, you need Mike Vrabel. He is the best coach available. Unlike Belichick, he does not have to own personnel.”

Cowherd justified his choice of Vrabel by stating that he wouldn’t be pushed around by players like Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the potential head coach would keep the team in check, even if it meant taking Rodgers back to the parking lot and teaching him some manners, as Cowherd argued.

“He will take Aaron Rodgers out in the parking lot for attitude adjustments. He doesn’t care about Aaron Rodgers… You conform or you settle it somewhere else. Vrabel is no BS.”

.@ColinCowherd‘s advice to the Jets: Go get Mike Vrabel “You need a grown man, you need an alpha… Go get a former player who’s not going to be pushed around by Aaron.” pic.twitter.com/2wK0UyXfzI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2024

While speculation rages on about the head coach position, the Jets are trying to implement as many changes as necessary internally.

Todd Downing replaces Hackett

As soon as Ulbrich was appointed as the interim head coach, he held a press conference on October 10 and announced an immediate change for the play-caller position.

Downing, who was hired in 2023 as the passing game coordinator, became the quarterbacks coach during the offseason. However, he will now assume the role of a play-caller, as Ulbrich stated in the announcement.

“Regarding the staff, after a lot of time to think about it, I did not make this decision easily by any means. I’m going to make Todd Downing the play-caller for the New York Jets moving forward.”

The New York Jets are moving towards a whole reset, with the coaches being moved from their positions. That being said, their dreams of a playoff will most likely go unfulfilled with their disappointing 2-3 loss and a not-so-easy schedule.