mobile app bar

“You Need an Alpha”: Colin Cowherd Has One Coach in Mind for the Jets and It’s Not Bill Belichick

Jeevesh Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“You Need an Alpha”: Colin Cowherd Has One Coach in Mind for the Jets and It’s Not Bill Belichick

Former Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. Picture Credits: USA TODAY Sports.

The dawn of a new era surrounds the New York Jets, as a new coach is soon expected to step in and take over. For the past four seasons, the club hasn’t moved past the third position in their conference, and after incurring three losses this season, the decision was made to give Robert Saleh the boot. In his place, Jeff Ulbrich is now serving as the interim coach, but who will come in to replace him?

There has been significant murmur about Bill Belichick getting the gig, but as analyst Colin Cowherd put it, the former Patriots head coach would not be the right guy for the job. Cowherd took to the mic on his show on October 9th and named Mike Vrabel as the “alpha” choice to take over the Jets.

“You need a grown man, you need an alpha, you need Mike Vrabel. He is the best coach available. Unlike Belichick, he does not have to own personnel.”

Cowherd justified his choice of Vrabel by stating that he wouldn’t be pushed around by players like Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the potential head coach would keep the team in check, even if it meant taking Rodgers back to the parking lot and teaching him some manners, as Cowherd argued.

“He will take Aaron Rodgers out in the parking lot for attitude adjustments. He doesn’t care about Aaron Rodgers… You conform or you settle it somewhere else. Vrabel is no BS.”

While speculation rages on about the head coach position, the Jets are trying to implement as many changes as necessary internally.

Todd Downing replaces Hackett

As soon as Ulbrich was appointed as the interim head coach, he held a press conference on October 10 and announced an immediate change for the play-caller position.

Downing, who was hired in 2023 as the passing game coordinator, became the quarterbacks coach during the offseason. However, he will now assume the role of a play-caller, as Ulbrich stated in the announcement.

“Regarding the staff, after a lot of time to think about it, I did not make this decision easily by any means. I’m going to make Todd Downing the play-caller for the New York Jets moving forward.”

The New York Jets are moving towards a whole reset, with the coaches being moved from their positions. That being said, their dreams of a playoff will most likely go unfulfilled with their disappointing 2-3 loss and a not-so-easy schedule.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles credited to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these