“You Selfish Bro”: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Travis Hunter for Challenging Him to an Unexpected Dunk Contest

The University of Colorado basketball honored Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on a successful season, and before the ceremony, the two had some fun on the court. Hunter seemed to have a little more fun, though, as he decided to show off his crazy athletic ability. The Heisman Trophy winner was doing between-the-legs dunks and shooting no-look half-court shots while Shedeur looked on in awe.

Originally, when they were suiting up, Shedeur just wanted to have a three-point contest with his teammate. But Travis upped the ante and challenged him to a dunk contest. The only catch: Shedeur can’t dunk.

“C’mon, you selfish bro,” Shedeur said in protest, however, with a big smile on his face. “You know I can’t dunk, and I ain’t going to try.”

While the possible future number one overall pick wasn’t too thrilled with the idea, it didn’t stop Hunter. He stole the show on the court. The lefty made a Steph Curry-like half-court shot, for one, that even got a reaction from Shedeur. He followed that up with a couple of sweet dunks that looked straight out of the NBA dunk contest.

Travis Hunter shooting no look threes from half court like Steph Curry #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/PmakecvAZw — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 22, 2024

Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter Warming Up During Colorado Basketball Game. pic.twitter.com/38O3XUaiae — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 21, 2024

It was a funny interaction between the two soon-to-be opponents. Furthermore, Shedeur expressed afterward that he was genuinely happy for Hunter. Not just because he got to show off his basketball skills, but he’s just happy in general for his friend.

It’s been a dream year for Hunter. He won several awards to go along, including the Heisman Trophy. Hunter boosted his draft stock a ton over the course of the season as well. He’s now projected to be picked in the top three with his teammate, Shedeur.

Sanders is fully supportive of the recognition Hunter has received this year, and why shouldn’t he be? The two have been inseparable since they arrived at Jackson State with Shedeur’s father, Deion.

They do media appearances together, podcasts, and of course, Shedeur threw the ball to Hunter for several years. One thing fans haven’t particularly considered is how weird it’s going to be to see the two playing against each other.

That’s why Colorado decided to host the event with the two before their basketball game against Bellarmine. It might be the second-to-last time we see the two wearing the same jersey for quite some time. They are set to appear in the upcoming Bowl Game against BYU.

Since Shedeur, Hunter, and Deion arrived in Colorado, everything across the board has gone up. Student enrollment rates, football attendance numbers, and ticket prices have all skyrocketed. This will go a long way in helping with facility, stadium, and even campus upgrades. A lot of exciting things are in store for the program, for sure.

It was nice to see the duo on the court together. Now, the two turn their full attention towards the 2025 NFL Draft.