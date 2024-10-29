“You Should Be 6–2”: NFL Veteran Isn’t Yet Calling Russell Wilson’s Steelers a Super Bowl Team

The Steelers vanquished the Giants in a swift victory on October 29th. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson played his second game of the season with the team, displaying tremendous talent with a 114.9 passer rating and showcasing moments of what the Pittsburgh offense can do with the right weapons. However, critics like Chase Daniel still aren’t convinced, stating that their run so far hasn’t been particularly impressive.

Advertisement

Daniel, a former NFL quarterback turned analyst, appeared on ‘The Facility’ and burst the bubble of the Steelers’ success by claiming that this is not a team likely to make it to the Super Bowl. He also pointed out that their previous wins were against teams that have been struggling this year; hence, their six victories don’t deserve a standing ovation.

“They’ll probably get to the playoffs. Like let’s be real. I’m not sure they can get past that because they haven’t played anyone. Look at their last three wins: the Raiders, the Jets and the Giants… And those teams you should beat. You should be six and two.“

The former QB believes that if the Steelers, with Russell at the helm, can hold their own against teams like the Commanders (next week), Ravens, and Browns, only then would he be convinced they can make a deep playoff run.

Nonetheless, Wilson’s performance indicates great signs for the Steelers. He set a franchise record for the most passing yards by a Steeler in his first two games (542), surpassing Earl Morrall’s 504 yards in 1957. The former Seahawks player threw a total of three touchdowns and currently boasts an average passer rating of 111.9.

It’s also worth noting that, despite the outside noise, Wilson seems very enthusiastic about his role within the team.

Wilson is “blessed” to be playing in Pittsburgh

The Steelers’ 6-2 record is currently their best start since the 2020 season when they were 8-0, and as such, this is the crucial time when they shouldn’t lose their momentum. Wilson appeared a bit rusty during the initial phase of the game but eventually found his rhythm and showcased the talents that once made him the star of the Seattle Seahawks and a Super Bowl winner.

Later, in the post-game speech, Wilson seemed almost overwhelmed with emotions as the Steelers celebrated their second win under his leadership. He was heard saying:

“It doesn’t get any better than this. We’re so blessed to do this. We’re gonna do our job and just enjoy this moment man.”

The star quarterback also shared a highlight reel of the matchup on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Wilson and the team are set to face off against the Washington Commanders next week, which was interestingly one of the few landing spots for the QB after his exit from the Broncos. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a win against a team that has been no less dominating this season under the guidance of rookie Jayden Daniels.