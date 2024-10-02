“You’d Rather Get a Bit Early…”: Trent Williams Reacts to Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles Tendinitis

The 49ers faced a major setback after Christian McCaffrey’s return was put on hold because of his recent Achilles Tendinitis diagnosis. However, team’s veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams believes that the season has just started and one cannot dismiss the possibility of McCaffrey’s return.

The San Francisco OT joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss his team’s and McCaffrey’s ordeal. Trent claimed that the season is a ‘Marathon, not a Sprint.’ Despite facing a setback in the form of injuries and production, the team can still play the ‘type of football’ they are known for.

“This is a very long season and a lot can happen. Obviously we don’t have control over the injury bug but ‘You’d rather get a bit early than late’ so obviously not having Christian, it hurts as an offense, but we do have confidence that he’ll be back,” Trent said.

McCaffrey’s initial diagnosis of an ankle injury in the pre-season training turned out to be a case of Achilles Tendinitis in both legs. Earlier, the team expected him to return after 4-6 weeks but no confirmation on this has been provided by Kyle Shanahan and Co.

However, Williams claimed that during his interaction with McCaffrey, the running back was ‘extremely confident’ about his recovery. His confidence resonates with the team’s belief as well, who are hopeful to have their seasoned RB back before the playoffs.

Moreover, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport also confirmed a similar time for McCaffrey‘s return. He said, “For those worried about McCaffrey not playing at all this year, my understanding is the 49ers are not rushing him, but they do expect him back at least by early November.”

Coming back to Rich Eisen’s segment featuring Trent, after the discussion about the return of the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, the topic soon turned toward the OT’s retirement plans, who is in his 15th NFL season.

Trent Williams reflects on his retirement plans

When Eisen asked Trent about his retirement plans, he claimed that he doesn’t want to put an ‘expiration date‘ on his career. In fact, he would rather like to continue living his ‘dream’ for as long as possible. The 2010 draftee added that he enjoyed the last 15 years playing this ‘child’s game for a King’s ransom’ and hasn’t thought about the conclusion.

Williams is in no hurry to hang his cleats as he recently signed a three-year extension with the 49ers. Before the Niners, he spent 10 seasons in Washington where he was voted the team’s offensive captain. However, a head surgery forced Williams out of the full 2019 season and he was traded to the San Francisco team.

Trent’s time with the Redskins (now Commanders) was marked by his dominance as a player while dealing with various injuries. Despite managing multiple injuries and a cancer scare, Williams’ commitment to the game allowed him to gather 11 Pro Bowl selections and 3× first-team All-Pro.