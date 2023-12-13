‘Young & Brash’ Deion Sanders Was Once Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Spectators During a Baseball Game

Deion Sanders, recognized for his flamboyance, exhibited a more aggressive side in his youth. When Deion was a Columbus Clippers’ outfielder and an aspiring NFL talent, he even got himself in legal trouble. An incident unfolded where he faced arrest for allegedly assaulting two fans who had heckled him during a game against the Richmond Braves.

Just months after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Deion Sanders, a unique chapter unfolded in August of 1989. Deion was a two-time All-America cornerback from Florida State and was juggling professional baseball when two fans started throwing taunts at him. His now ex-wife Carolyn Chambers also became a target of ridicule when she tried to defend Deion.

Deion Sanders couldn’t ignore the disrespect at Chambers as we all know his passion for those supporting him. After he was replaced in the late innings of a 14-6 R-Braves victory, a young and brash Sanders confronted the fans on The Diamond’s concourse. Unfortunately, an altercation ensued which was eventually broken up by an usher. Chris S. Burke and Ken Ross accused Sanders of assault, while Sanders and Chambers countered with assault charges.

Deion’s football agent later explained that Sanders’ actions stemmed from a desire to shield Carolyn Chambers from hecklers. Deion faced a potential 12-month jail term and a $1,000 fine for the incident. The 21-year-old athlete was arrested at 6:45 p.m. that day, however, he was later released on a $5,000 bond. Moreover, the New York Yankees levied fines on Sanders for leaving the clubhouse early and engaging with fans. Deion Sanders’ agent, Steve Zucker said, per Richmond.com,

“They were giving [Chambers] a hard time. Deion had some words with those people. But he’s told me and he’s told his mother that he didn’t hit anybody. I have no reason not to believe him. [As for] going up to the concourse, well, that may have not been the most judicious thing to do.”

All parties dropped the case 11 days after the incident in Richmond General District Court. Sanders agreed to a ballpark donation (undisclosed sum) which contributed to handicapped seating construction. In an ironic turn, Sanders later played at The Diamond in 1991 for the R-Braves after joining the Atlanta Braves.

Deion Sanders Once Faced Felony Charges

Deion Sanders marked his 27th birthday with a memory many might not wish to have, spending part of it in police custody. The Cincinnati Reds outfielder was charged with misdemeanors for an altercation with a Riverfront Stadium guard. He was arrested after disregarding a police warning and driving his motorcycle through a restricted gate post-game per Deseret.com.

The officer claimed to have been dragged and suffered minor injuries. Deion Sanders faced charges of failing to provide a driver’s license and resisting arrest. After questioning at the downtown police headquarters, he was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center to post bond, getting released around 2:30 a.m. EDT.

Leaving the Justice Center, friends and relatives, including teammate Jose Rijo, serenaded Sanders with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Deion Sanders expressed astonishment that a simple encounter with an officer led to charges. Lt. Fred Ramsey revealed that Cincinnati police officer Herb Kohus was guarding a restricted pedestrian entrance and halted Sanders as he attempted to drive his motorcycle through.

The altercation unfolded after a 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves, where Sanders, contributed a 1-for-5 performance with three strikeouts and a game-ending groundout.