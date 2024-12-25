mobile app bar

“Your Legacy Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts”: NFL World Reacts as Eagles Icon Bill Bergey Passes Away From Cancer

Samnur Reza
Published

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bill Bergey (66) kneels over Oakland Raiders tight end Raymond Chester (88) in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10.

The NFL world mourns the loss of Bill Bergey, a former middle linebacker for the Eagles. He was 79. Jake Bergey, Bill’s son, shared the news on X, revealing that Number 66 had been battling cancer for the last three years.

He was “the best father, friend, grandfather, football player, and outright great person in this world,” Jake wrote.

In the 1970s, Bill was a dominant force, earning both of his First-Team All-Pro honors during that era. He also earned five Pro Bowls in his career.

With Bill playing a crucial role for the Eagles, the team reached its first Super Bowl in 1981, though they lost the big game to the Oakland Raiders, 27-10. The 1969 AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is also a member of the Arkansas State Hall of Honor.

It’s a tough loss for the Bergey family, and a heartfelt reminder to football fans that life is all so fragile for even the toughest among us. In September last year, the former linebacker spoke about his jaw cancer ahead of an Eagles-Commanders matchup.

It was first detected by his dentist, and a visit to Penn State confirmed the diagnosis. Since then, Bill had been urging his fans to see a doctor promptly if something felt off.

“If they feel like there’s anything wrong, go check it out and make sure that you stay on top of it, because the quicker you can do it, the quicker you’re going to be in good shape,” Bergey said last year, as per CBS News.

With Bill’s passing, Eagles fans, Bengals fans too (he played for them 1969-73), flocked to social media to express their heartfelt condolences to the Bergey family. Some gave tribute to his career, while others recounted their memory of the NFL legend.

We, from The SportsRush, send our deepest condolences to the Bergey family.

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush.

