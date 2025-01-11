“Your Mom Could Relate to It”: Will Ferrell Opens Up About His “Worst Job” to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Apr 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Will Ferrell attends the game between the LA Kings and the Minnesota Wild at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before becoming an entertainment icon and winning six Emmy Awards, Will Ferrell was a bank teller. In a candid chat on the New Heights Podcast, Ferrell shared the major challenges he faced while working that job—a job he openly admitted was anything but easy.

He recalled how customers often complained about him “being bad” at his job and noted he would “break out in a flow of sweat” upon these remarks. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce chimed in, recalling how his mom, Donna Kelce, began her career as a bank teller too before climbing the ranks. So, when Jason Kelce asked Ferrell about his “worst job” experience, the actor didn’t hold back.

“Customers would actually complain about how bad I was. So, I’d break out in a flow of sweat. Your mom could relate to it,” Ferrell laughed. “When you’re starting out, you’re handling people’s money. It was awful.”

Speaking further, Ferrell shared that he was also pursuing stand-up comedy on the side, to follow his passion. Interestingly, he recalled the day his manager caught him putting up flyers in the breakroom for his upcoming show.

“I was so nervous all the time. I remember putting up flyers for my stand-up comedy show in the break room. My manager saw them and asked, ‘You do stand-up comedy?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘I’d like to see that,’ and just walked away.”

From humble beginning to becoming a fixture on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Ferrell’s journey has been nothing short of legendary. Joining SNL in 1995, he quickly grew into one of the most popular comedians, adding acting, writing, and producing to his impressive resume.

Meanwhile, Ferrell had a hilarious response when Travis asked about the secret to being a cool dad. “The secret? I think it’s constantly and lovingly making fun of them,” said the dad of three children.

Will also teased that by the end of January, he’ll be launching a new “old-school” R-rated comedy for Amazon, starring alongside Reese Witherspoon.