Coach Prime’s Mother and the Sanders Family Beam With Pride as He Dedicates $170 Nike Air DT Max 96 Shoes to Her Hard Work

Deion Sanders recently got humbled when his son, Shedeur, slipped to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite Shedeur’s slide, the Sanders family still has reason to celebrate. Why? Deion’s latest sneaker venture: the Nike Air DT Max ’96.

Back in February, Sanders made waves with the Nike Air Diamond Turf. His newest release features an all-black design with silver and white accents. It also has an all-red version, the “Nike Air DT Max ’96 ‘Love Letter to Connie.'” The special edition is a tribute to Deion’s mother, Connie Knight.

News of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 came out in March. Deion, of course, expressed great joy at the time. He did so again today ahead of the product’s official release.

Deion has never been shy about giving his mother shine for her role in his success. She inspired his greatness. Once he established himself as a two-sport star at Florida State University, he knew the sky was the limit. And when he was selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft, he was convinced he’d make good on a childhood promise to his mother.

“I went at this game and attacked this game because I made a promise that I needed this game to fulfill… I said, ‘Mama’ – because I was tired of seeing her go to work and come home all tired… ‘I’m gonna be rich one day. Mama, I’m gonna make a lot of money and you would never have to work another day of your life,” he said during his 2011 Pro Football HOF Speech

Deion accomplished his goal and more. He’s now almost universally recognized as the greatest defensive back in NFL history. He had a nine-year MLB career on top of that. And under the diamond’s brightest lights, he was the biggest star. In four World Series contests, he posted a .533/.588/.667 slash line with four doubles and five stolen bases.

Even after all that, Coach Prime still isn’t satisfied. He’s hellbent on proving he can lead Colorado to the college football promise land without Shedeur and Travis Hunter. The Buffs’ campaign begins on Aug. 29 with a home date versus Georgia Tech.