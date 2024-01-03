“You Made Him a Fool For It”: Exactly 2 Years After Public Meltdown, Tom Brady Fans Fight With Antonio Brown For Calling Him “Selfish”

On January 2nd, 2022, a wild exit took place from the MetLife Stadium as the whole NFL world watched Antonio Brown take off his jersey and pads in the middle of the game, and made his way to the tunnel. It was bizarre and unthinkable but so were most of the moves that led to the elite WR being in Tampa Bay with none other than Tom Brady.

Advertisement

After that day, however, Brown never suited up for another NFL game. Since then, he has tried a lot of different things including a music career, and a deep friendship with Kanye West.

But some habits die hard. Recently, AB has been on a Twitter rampage. So when a user called ‘Tony Stark Stan Account’ speculated that Tom Brady talking about selfish receivers would definitely be about Antonio Brown, Brown didn’t hold back, as he gave his own version of what went down during his infamous tenure alongside the NFL GOAT,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1742196175015453166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Tom Brady fans weren’t going to let Antonio Brown go, without getting a fight. One fan let the WR know exactly where his loyalties lay as he said:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnCarlsongang/status/1742197068158898675?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It has been 2 years since all this went down but for Brady fans and the NFL world at large, watching a talented WR like Brown leave like that was disheartening. It was definitely expected that he could pull off something like that, but to watch it in real time was still difficult for football fans. And the fact that this issue keeps being brought up means fans are still not over everything that went down.

Tom Brady Fans Defend NFL GOAT

AB has ripped into his former teammate time and time again. This time, in trying to defend himself, he called Brady “selfish.” He’s previously stated that his fateful exit was all Brady’s doing, who allegedly “enticed” him to play through his injury. However, he’s also stated that he doesn’t harbor any ill will towards his former QB, but fans clearly think different:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ownedbytenpenny/status/1742196913833705897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AddisonEra2/status/1742217919549906949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/native_ace/status/1742198067279925565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Crown_Vlll/status/1742388561679188257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ErRoR_584/status/1742406556585799719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans clearly didn’t appreciate AB talking down his former team and QB as they asked him to get better things to do than sit on Twitter and get into arguments about things long gone. Some even mentioned that Tom Brady never brings up AB, while the WR has no problem name-dropping TB012.

Fans want to see him succeed in the next phase of his life. But still badmouthing his old teammates, and Tom Brady of all people, might not earn him any brownie points with the audience. With his football career now safely in the past, it will be interesting to see where AB goes next.