“You’re a black man approaching a white woman”: Terrell Owens details harrowing racist encounter with a woman

Renowned NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens had an ugly altercation with a female neighbor. The cops arrived at the scene and the WR recorded everything that transpired.

Terrell Owens earned quite a reputation while he was active in the NFL. The talented wide receiver featured for a plethora of teams in the league and earned several accolades along the way.

Recently, the star receiver found himself amidst an ugly altercation with a female neighbor. The woman involved in the incident made a few concerning allegations against Owens.

Eventually the cops arrived to restore order in the neighborhood after which the NFL star pulled out his cell phone and started filming what was going on.

“Karen is real”: Terrell Owens films altercation with female neighbor

The neighbor can be heard saying in the video of the incident that Owens “rolled down his window and started harassing her.” In his defense, Terrell told the policeman that he was just driving to his mailbox when the woman started telling him not speed.

“I’m driving to my mailbox, she’s telling me that I’m speeding, telling me to slow down,” he claimed. The woman then alleged that Owens almost hit her with his car. She added that Owens got out of his car and harassed her when she asked him not to overspeed.

“You didn’t have to get out of your fu*king car. You’re a Black man approaching a White woman,” the woman was heard yelling in the video of the incident. As far as Owens is concerned, he filmed what had transpired and uploaded the video on Instagram with caption “Karen is real.”

Terrell Owens puts a Karen in her rightful place 😂 The neighborhood Karen, Caitlyn Davis: “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!” #TO #Karen pic.twitter.com/265CWm3kSf — Off The Deck Sports (@OffTheDeck_) August 5, 2022

“Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is,” the caption further read.

Terrell is regarded as one of the finest wide receivers in the game. He last played in the NFL in 2010 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Although he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in 2012, that stint didn’t last long.

Owens ended his NFL career with 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. This year in March, Owens signed with Fan Controlled Football. He was later traded to the Knights of Degen.

