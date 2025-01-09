“You’re Gonna Get a Mini Bill Belichick”: Keyshawn Johnson Believes Mike Vrabel Would Be a Perfect Fit For the Dallas Cowboys

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yells to an official during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Vrabel has a lot of suitors right now. The first in line are the New England Patriots, who fired Jerod Mayo to make room for Vrabel. But Keyshawn Johnson thinks the best fit for the former Tennessee HC are going to be the Dallas Cowboys.

On Speak, as the crew discussed the potential landing spots for Vrabel—who’s actively in search of an HC job—Johnson explained why the Cowboys should pursue him, should their HC position open up:

“If it opens up [Cowboys HC position], and it’s available, then Vrabel is a pretty good choice. He wants it 100% of the time. What you’re getting out of Vrabel is you’re gonna get a mini Bill Belichick. You’re gonna get a mini Bill Belichick. You get discipline. He’s gonna rely on things defensively. He’s gonna run the defense.”

Johnson described Vrabel as a “mini Bill Belichick,” highlighting that he brings a disciplined approach and a strong defensive mindset.

Johnson noted that Vrabel’s experience and focus on defense would be beneficial for the Cowboys, especially given their recent struggles on that side of the ball. He believes that Vrabel would implement a structured environment and effectively run the defense in Dallas, which could help address the team’s issues and improve overall performance. He would need one thing though. Johnson noted:

“But one of the things they gotta go find is a Derrick Henry.”

However, Johnson might be too off the course on this one. Firstly, it doesn’t look like Mike McCarthy is going anywhere. As of now, even with the Cowboys out of the playoff pictures, it doesn’t look like Jerry Jones is done with McCarthy.

Second, after his experience of having almost no control as an HC in Tennessee, Vrabel might be more on the hunt of a team that he can control and potentially even build from the ground up. For that, he need ownership that’s willing to give up the reins and focus on building a winning culture. Jerry Jones ain’t that.

But Robert Kraft might be. The Patriots seem to tick all of Vrabel’s boxes as of now, and it’s where he’s most likely to end up. And a “mini Bill Belichick” might be exactly what the Patriots are looking for.