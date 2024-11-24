mobile app bar

YouTuber Diligently Trains His Girlfriend in an Attempt to Win Pat McAfee’s $100,000 Kicking Contest

Sneha Singh
Published

ESPN College Game Day's Pat McAfee high-fives fans as he takes the field before the game between Michigan and Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Credits: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat McAfee’s College GameDay kicking contest has become a craze in the football world. The analyst hosts several participants, who have to nail a field goal from 33 yards, with, of course, huge money on the line. The starting prize is $100k, which can even be bumped to $400k. To seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, life-changing even, one YouTuber has decided to prepare his girlfriend for the challenge.

Preston Lopez is a YouTube content creator who frequently posts challenges and videos about college football. A few days ago, he shared an Instagram reel, in which he showcased his plan to prepare his partner for McAfee’s contest. His girlfriend, Paige, who happens to be a soccer player, underwent weeks of training under Lopez, practicing the kick countless times.

And when she was ready, the couple decided to make their way to GameDay in Austin, Texas. Things, however, didn’t go as planned. Lopez and Paige had the chance to meet McAfee in Morgana, where the analyst told them that the participant for the kicking contest was chosen randomly from the top 100 entrants.

The couple took McAfee’s advice to heart, arrived at the stadium 18 hours early, prepared for the overnight stay, and ready to try their luck for the contest. And it did work out with the couple being the third group in the queue. However, the morning saw an influx of line cutters and ultimately, after hours of struggle, their dreams fell flat.

Recapping the entire experience on his YouTube channel, Preston shared the conclusion of the saga, revealing that his girlfriend never got to kick and was possibly stopped under suspicion of being a line-cutter.

At the end of Preston’s video, a text on the screen read:

“Paige never got to kick. She was falsely accused of being a line cutter.”

Under his Instagram reel that encapsulated the chaotic experience in Austin, football fans flooded the comment section—from those who were at the game to viewers awestruck by Paige’s kicks. One sentiment was common, however: they should get another chance at the challenge.

“TRY AGAIN! This is amazing. I’m rooting for you both.”

“Nah, just pull back up to UT”

Netizens weren’t shy of even tagging McAfee to draw his attention to the couple and hopefully give them a chance to compete.

“@patmcafeeshow look at those laser beams she’s blasting! Give her the shot!”

“@patmcafeeshow do the right thing”

Pat McAfee has created a unique space in the world of college football, be it through the field goal-kicking contests or his generous donations to noble efforts. And fans are loving every bit of it!

