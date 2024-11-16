“100x More Entertaining Than Tyson vs Paul”: Football World Reacts as Georgia Student Wins $800,000 From Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A student from Georgia kicked up a storm online—and in the football world—after hitting a perfect 33-yard field goal in Pat McAfee’s kicking contest. The grand prize? A massive $800,000.

Advertisement

For the first time in Pat McAfee‘s weekly kicking contest, the NFL veteran allowed another student to substitute the raffle winner to kick the ball. To be selected for the contest, only the first 300 fans who arrive at the college gameday get the opportunity to get a raffle ticket. The fan whose ticket is selected gets to participate in the contest.

However, the winner of the raffle, Belle Sessions, passed the baton—and the kicking—to a fellow Georgia student, Henry Silver. They decided to split the prize money, which is typically $150,000, between themselves.

At first, McAfee bumped the prize money to $200,000 for an easy distribution between the two. But soon he pledged to offer a staggering amount of $800,000 if Silver made the kick. With $400,000 going to the hurricane relief fund and the two students splitting the remaining $400,000 equally, there was a lot at stake.

For Henry Silver, who revealed he has played soccer his entire life, it was certainly his moment to shine. And shine he did. He nailed the kick right down the middle of the field goal, winning the contest, and the grand prize with it.

LET’S MAKE THIS KICK FOR $800,000 $400,000 TO YOU TWO $400,000 TO HURRICANE RELIEF ONLY ONE SHOT AT IT LET’S GOOOOO HENRY WHAT A MORNING #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Y4szM3HNZP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2024

Football fans dropped their jaws in amusement after seeing the two Georgia students bag $200,000 on one sunny Saturday morning.

One such fan took to the comments and wrote, “Watching this is why Game Day and McAfee are so popular. It’s fun and Pat gets into the hope and excitement of the participants.”

Another fan remarked that this kicking contest was better than the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: “This was 100x more entertaining than Tyson vs Paul.”

Meanwhile, other fans claimed the kid was talented enough to outperform most kickers in college football, with a few even suggesting he should be signed.

“He is better than most college kickers someone sign Henry Silver out of the transfer portal,” one netizen wrote.

“Bro, get this kid a jersey. That kick was easily good from 40+,” said another CFB fan.

There is no doubt that Henry has the potential to make a kicker out of himself, especially judging by that field goal. Fans also believe he could easily nail 40-yard field goals with proper training.