mobile app bar

“100x More Entertaining Than Tyson vs Paul”: Football World Reacts as Georgia Student Wins $800,000 From Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A student from Georgia kicked up a storm online—and in the football world—after hitting a perfect 33-yard field goal in Pat McAfee’s kicking contest. The grand prize? A massive $800,000.

For the first time in Pat McAfee‘s weekly kicking contest, the NFL veteran allowed another student to substitute the raffle winner to kick the ball. To be selected for the contest, only the first 300 fans who arrive at the college gameday get the opportunity to get a raffle ticket. The fan whose ticket is selected gets to participate in the contest.

However, the winner of the raffle, Belle Sessions, passed the baton—and the kicking—to a fellow Georgia student, Henry Silver. They decided to split the prize money, which is typically $150,000, between themselves.

At first, McAfee bumped the prize money to $200,000 for an easy distribution between the two. But soon he pledged to offer a staggering amount of $800,000 if Silver made the kick. With $400,000 going to the hurricane relief fund and the two students splitting the remaining $400,000 equally, there was a lot at stake.

For Henry Silver, who revealed he has played soccer his entire life, it was certainly his moment to shine. And shine he did. He nailed the kick right down the middle of the field goal, winning the contest, and the grand prize with it.

Football fans dropped their jaws in amusement after seeing the two Georgia students bag $200,000 on one sunny Saturday morning.

One such fan took to the comments and wrote, “Watching this is why Game Day and McAfee are so popular. It’s fun and Pat gets into the hope and excitement of the participants.”

Another fan remarked that this kicking contest was better than the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: “This was 100x more entertaining than Tyson vs Paul.”

Meanwhile, other fans claimed the kid was talented enough to outperform most kickers in college football, with a few even suggesting he should be signed.

He is better than most college kickers someone sign Henry Silver out of the transfer portal,” one netizen wrote.

“Bro, get this kid a jersey. That kick was easily good from 40+,” said another CFB fan.

There is no doubt that Henry has the potential to make a kicker out of himself, especially judging by that field goal. Fans also believe he could easily nail 40-yard field goals with proper training.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these