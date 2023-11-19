NFL World Left in Splits After Jerry Jones Makes Erroneous Announcement on Jimmy Johnson’s Induction to the Cowboys Ring of Honor

After acquiring the Cowboys back in 1989, Jerry Jones appointed Jimmy Johnson as the inaugural head coach of the franchise. Nearly three and a half decades later, the former head coach rightfully gets inducted into the Ring of Honor. However, while announcing this news, Jones made a blunder in his announcement, sending fans and pundits alike into a frenzy.

During a surprise press conference on FOX’s NFL pregame show, Jerry Jones announced the date of Johnson’s induction into the Ring of Honor. However, he accidentally mentioned “December 30, 1923” instead of the intended date, “December 30, 2023,” which even left the former coach confused. Johnson jokingly asked Jerry if he meant ‘2023’ instead.

A clip of this quickly made its way to the internet, sparking all sorts of reactions from fans and pundits alike. Former NFL punter turned analyst Pat McAfee took to X (formerly Twitter), directly quoting Jerry. He wrote,

“Jerry Jones announces that on December 30th, 1923.. Jimmy Johnson will finally go into the Cowboys Ring of Honor“

Former Eagles LB Emmanuel Acho also shared a clip of the announcement on X. While expressing his excitement about the induction, he also pointed out Jerry’s mistake. The post said,

“FINALLY: Jerry Jones announces that Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on December 30th, 2023. Though he originally said “1923”! 🤣🤣🤣”

MartinTalkCowboys posted a picture of confused-looking Michael Irvin when he forgot his glasses on NFL game day and compared it to Jimmy’s reaction upon hearing ‘1923’.

Cowboys writer Clarance Hill Jr. wrote in his version of the tweet, “Jerry Jones makes the Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor announcement Dec. 30, “1923” Only Jerry”

Jerry and Jimmy Johnson Were Spotted Together Before the Announcement

The announcement took place just before the Cowboys were set to take on the Panthers on their home turf. Cowboys fans were eagerly anticipating this bout as the Panthers are currently the bottom dwellers in the NFC, and the matchup has been in their team’s favor from all directions. Nevertheless, Johnson’s induction announcement has only heightened the hype.

MLFootball posted a video of the duo entering what seems like a part of Bank of America stadium. The page itself announced that their press conference was set to make “Cowboys History.”

Notably, Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2021. He is set to become the 24th inductee into the ring of honor. The ceremony will take place on December 30 at halftime of the matchup between the Cowboys and the Lions.

During his five-year reign with the Cowboys, Jimmy has led the team to two Super Bowl victories. He also holds a record of 44-36 and a 7-1 postseason mark.