Need For Speed Unbound Vol. 2 update patch notes

Over a quarter after launch, Need for Speed Unbound is back with a brand new update. EA’s premier racing franchise has been criticized for a lack of post launch support, and the Vol. 2 update looks to address these issues. Released today, the new update allows players to tackles chases in new ways, even adding a way to point out all collectibles on the map. From bug fixes to new additions, here’s everything new in the update.

Need For Speed Unbound Vol. 2 adds new daily challenges

Multiplayer cop chases and new challenges

Moving forward, players can join their friends to take on the cops of Lakeshore together. Players who log in will also notice that three daily challenges will be added for them to tackle every day. Players who complete enough challenges will also unlock a mystery ride. Hotlap challenges are new 30-second races that pump out special rewards for players who participate.

Playlist shuffle

According to the official blog “two new Rumble playlists with three races in each have been added, as well as four new Endurance events, two new Street Races, and a pair of new Standard Playlists.” Completing playlists in a Lotus will also give players access to the Rare Custom Lotus Emira Balmain Edition 2021. EA Play subscribers also have access to a special reward in the form of the Nissan Fairlady ZG 1971.

Keys to the map

A new ‘Keys to the map’ Downloadable item will allow players to reveal the location of all collectibles for a price. Keys to the map reveals all 260 collectibles, which are 100 Bears, 80 Billboards, 80 Street Art spots (alongside 160 Activities).

A bonus gift includes the “Fury and Zen” clothing pack that contains a Jacket, T-Shirt, Sweatpants, and Cap. The developers have promised that more content is coming this year, helping keep the franchise alive till the next instalment.

Alongside these changes, a bunch of bugs have been ironed out. For the complete patch notes, head to the official EA blog.