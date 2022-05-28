Basketball

“No player should wear the no.23 because of Michael Jordan!”: When LeBron James wanted the NBA to hang up the two-three in honor of the Bulls legend

LeBron James has always been a fan of Michael Jordan, he even copied his jersey number! But at one point, he wanted the NBA to retire no.23!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Is Vince McMahon changing the name of another WWE Superstar and bringing him with a new gimmick?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James has always been a fan of Michael Jordan, he even copied his jersey number! But at one point, he wanted the NBA to retire no.23!
“No player should wear the no.23 because of Michael Jordan!”: When LeBron James wanted the NBA to hang up the two-three in honor of the Bulls legend

LeBron James has always been a fan of Michael Jordan, he even copied his jersey…