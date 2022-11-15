No Recoil M4 Class Loadout Modern Warfare 2 : JGOD Reveals His Favorite Attachments

In this article, we will look at the M4 Class Loadout of MW2 that JGOD and all other pros use to get laser beam accuracy across long ranges.

JGOD is one of the most well-known players in the Call of Duty community. Today, we will look at his recommendation for a no-recoil M4 class loadout with lesser recoil at long ranges without any compromises. Without further ado, let us get into it.

JGOD’s No Recoil M4 Class Loadout for MW2

The M4 is a benchmark assault rifle and has been in almost every Call of Duty game. It allows for greater recoil control, and this setup focuses on that aspect to make this gun even more stable for long-range gunfights.

Stock – Demo Precision Elite Factory

– Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip – Sakin ZX Grip

– Sakin ZX Grip Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel – PHASE 3 -Grip

PHASE 3 -Grip Barrel – Hightower 20” Barrel

Let us break down the setup. The Demo Precision Elite Factory Stock betters the weapon’s recoil control while boosting accuracy. This attachment increases the weapon range slightly as well. The only drop-off is that it decreases movement and crouching speed a little.

The Sakin ZX Grip further decreases recoil while the FTAC Castle Comp reduces weapon sway, slightly increases ADS speed and keeps the weapon stable. Remember, this class is all about giving the weapon no recoil, which is why it is essential to load it with attachments that keep lessening the recoil.

The PHASE 3 – Grip will increase the weapon’s accuracy over hipfire engagements while also lessening the recoil. The Vaznev-9k needs to be at Level 9 for you to equip this attachment. Lastly, for the Barrel, we will use the Hightower 20” Barrel, which is the cream of the crop. It provides length and weight to the barrel, which is essential for accuracy over long ranges and better shot connection.

It also increases weapon stability and bullet velocity for a better fire. These are all the attachments you need to make the m4 a laser beam in Modern Warfare 2.

