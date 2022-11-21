M4 Loadout Warzone 2.0: Meta Class Loadout that has the Best Attachments To Use

This article will look at the optimal attachments for an M4 Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0. Details about the attachments below.

Warzone 2.0 has a lot of open areas which are long-range. The M4 will thrive in those situations since anyone can control the recoil of this weapon for the short range. However, this loadout will make it a laser beam and ensure you stay locked onto the enemies for the swift kill. The attachments are designed as a long-range build but sacrifices mobility and handling.

No Recoil M4 Loadout for Warzone 2.0: 5 Best-in-Class Attachments to Use



The First Attachment we will use is the XTEN Havoc 90 Muzzle. This attachment will reduce the horizontal recoil making the gun shoot up only vertically. Even when you empty the whole clip, you will find that the M4 only goes up and slightly to the left with the help of this attachment.

The Second Attachment is the Hightower 20” Barrel. It reduces the recoil while increasing the bullet velocity and range; this will help with long to mid-range gunfights. We will use the 5.56 High Velocity for the Third Attachment as the Ammunition. The 5.56 High-Velocity shots provide high bullet velocity, increasing damage over long ranges.

The Fourth Attachment will be an Optic of your choice. Anything like a Classic Red Dot will work. Our choice is an SZ Holotherm. The Last Attachment is the FTAC Ripper as the Underbarrel. Now that you have the M4 build, let us go to the secondary weapon.

You can either go with an SMG or a Shotgun since the M4 will be a good option for mid to long-range gunfights. You can use FSS Hurricane in the SMG category, while the Expedite 12 is an excellent shotgun to consider. It depends on your playstyle and how you approach your enemies. If you want to sit at longer ranges picking people off, you can also get a Sniper.

However, if you like your approach up close and personal, you might want to go with an SMG or a Shotgun. The M4 ‘s strength lies in its engagement control; after all, the chances of winning the gunfight are higher if you control the range and recoil.

