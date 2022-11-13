Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is steadily moving toward the release date of Season 1. The inaugural season will carry a host of new features, weapons, maps, and modes. The season will come out alongside Warzone 2.0, which will release on November 16, 2022.

Here’s all that we know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 so far.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and time

BREAKING: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 Roadmap. pic.twitter.com/nzARDWsoM3 — Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 News (@WarzoneIntel) November 9, 2022

Modern Warfare Season 1 will start on November 16, 2022, bringing with it fresh content. Since it will be the start of a new season, a lot of bugs and glitches are also expected. Different regions will have different release dates and times for the season:

US West Coast, November 16, 10:00 am PT

Illinois, November 16, 12:00 pm CT

US East Coast, November 16, 1:00 pm ET

UK, November 16, 6:00 pm GMT

Central Europe, November 16, 7:00 pm CEST

Moscow, November 16, 9:00 pm MSK

India, November 16, 11:30 pm IST

China, November 17, 2:00 am CST

Japan, November 17, 3:00 am JST

Australia, November 17, 5:00 am AEDT

New Zealand, November 17, 7:00 am NZDT

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update

As confirmed by Activision, the game is going to have a lot of new changes. The first would be in the tier system. As players climb different tiers, they will get access to the M13B Assault Rifle, Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, and BAS-P SMG, which will launch this season. Besides that, players will also get to see the fan-favorite map, Shoot House, make a return. Changes in Spec Ops missions and Raids will also be seen in this new update.

Season 1 Battle Pass

In #MWII Season 01, leveling up past Rank 55 will allow you to earn a persistent Prestige Rank across all seasons. Reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1, granting an Emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges.

More intel on the #CODBlog: https://t.co/4tw55e64LK pic.twitter.com/VmuR4c3kEc — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

After the new season is rolled out, players will also get an optional Battle Pass upgrade, granting them access to new cosmetics, operators, and weapons. Details regarding the Pass are not out as of now, but it will have multiple tiers that contain rewards for completing missions. The price of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass is also likely to be around $10, just like other games.

Players can expect the size of the update to be around 15 GB. If players want to download Warzone 2.0 they should have at least 130 GB of additional space.

