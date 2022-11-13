HomeSearch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and time, updates, battle pass and more

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 13/11/2022

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is steadily moving toward the release date of Season 1. The inaugural season will carry a host of new features, weapons, maps, and modes. The season will come out alongside Warzone 2.0, which will release on November 16, 2022.

Here’s all that we know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 so far.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and time

Modern Warfare Season 1 will start on November 16, 2022, bringing with it fresh content. Since it will be the start of a new season, a lot of bugs and glitches are also expected. Different regions will have different release dates and times for the season:

  • US West Coast, November 16, 10:00 am PT
  • Illinois, November 16, 12:00 pm CT
  • US East Coast, November 16, 1:00 pm ET
  • UK, November 16, 6:00 pm GMT
  • Central Europe, November 16, 7:00 pm CEST
  • Moscow, November 16, 9:00 pm MSK
  • India, November 16, 11:30 pm IST
  • China, November 17, 2:00 am CST
  • Japan, November 17, 3:00 am JST
  • Australia, November 17, 5:00 am AEDT
  • New Zealand, November 17, 7:00 am NZDT

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update

As confirmed by Activision, the game is going to have a lot of new changes. The first would be in the tier system. As players climb different tiers, they will get access to the M13B Assault Rifle, Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, and BAS-P SMG, which will launch this season. Besides that, players will also get to see the fan-favorite map, Shoot House, make a return. Changes in Spec Ops missions and Raids will also be seen in this new update.

 Season 1 Battle Pass

After the new season is rolled out, players will also get an optional Battle Pass upgrade, granting them access to new cosmetics, operators, and weapons. Details regarding the Pass are not out as of now, but it will have multiple tiers that contain rewards for completing missions. The price of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass is also likely to be around $10, just like other games.

Players can expect the size of the update to be around 15 GB. If players want to download Warzone 2.0 they should have at least 130 GB of additional space.

