“Oh, I was Shaq-tin, I didn’t know I was Shaq-tin!”: Jamal Crawford breaks a camera on set as Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal gasp in shock

Shaq, D-wade, and the NBA on TNT crew were at their hilarious best during a shootaround as Jamal Crawford broke a camera.

The NBA on TNT crew is always clowning on set. From their famous pranks to Chuck and Shaq riling each other up, there is no end to the comedy.

They also manage to play off each other’s humor and lighten the mood. While they often do this to keep the spirits up, they can also break down games and analyze teams.

These are former players after all. But we think most people tune into NBA on TNT for the sole purpose of finding something funny and laughing at what they do.

Shaq snitches on Jamal Crawford in front of the TNT crew!

In a hilarious clip from the show, we can see D-wade without his shirt, Shaquille O’Neal without his coat, and Jamal Crawford taking jump shots.

In the clip, D-Wade can be seen celebrating as Jamal misses a shot, which then bounces and breaks a camera on set.

Their reactions caught on camera are priceless. Wade can be seen in shock as the lens from the camera falls and shatters into pieces.

The Big Diesel immediately snitches on Jamal, pointing fingers at the three-time sixth man of the year. The crew went bonkers, Wade even shouted “snitches get stitches”.

The comic relief you get from watching the crew is incredible. Even today, without regulars, Chuck and Kenny, they managed to maintain the hilarity.

As the playoffs approach, you can be sure to see some hilarious takes from these guys.

