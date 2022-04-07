“Shaq steals Charles Barkley’s thunder in his new home!”: How the Big Diesel stole the spotlight from the 1992 league MVP

Shaq always stole the spotlight, even in his rookie year. He did this to stars in the league and even the reigning league MVP Charles Barkley.

Very few rookies enter the league with flair and presence. Even fewer go on to dominate the way Shaquille O’Neal did.

The Big Diesel was the Orlando Magic’s ticket out of the lower leagues and the 1993 NBA season was one worth watching. A lot of the attention was on MJ and the Bulls.

In came a rookie whose smile was as bright as the sun and ready to steal the thunder. Shaquille O’Neal came into the league and was ready to burst onto the scene.

His athleticism and power were fearsome. He came into the league as a 7’1 center, without any heft, contrary to another center he was about to face off against.

Shaq dunks on the Suns’ new arena and breaks the backboard

Imagine your team starting a season with new uniforms, a new stadium, and even a new logo. It brings a sense of excitement and joy to you as a supporter.

Now, what would happen if a rookie came obliterated your team’s new stadium? Shaq did exactly this when he faced off against the Phoenix Suns.

I remember in 1993 how it was a big deal that the #Phoenix #Suns had a brand new arena, uniforms, & how Charles Barkley was MVP. But @SHAQ stole the show when he didn’t “fake the funk on the nasty dunk” on that national NBC game. #Chicago #Bulls #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/UmGuwft2qV — AL (@sonikvilla) May 4, 2020

Charles Barkley was in scintillating form, but the young Shaq made a big dunk that, quite literally, broke the backboard. He caught on to a monstrous alley-oop and brought the game to a halt.

He did foul out from that game and Charles Barkley went on to win it for the Suns. The latter was also named league MVP that season.

However, none of those moments stand out. Instead, a young rookie stole the show from a league MVP.

