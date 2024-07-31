‘Finding Greatness’ in 2012, Here’s How Nike Beat Adidas at Their Own Game With a Genius Strategy at the London Olympics

Jun 8, 2019; Commerce City, CO, USA; Detailed view of the Adidas socks and Nike cleats of Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman (14) before the match against the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympics is more than just a gathering of athletes competing in various sports; it is a grand event. It involves several brands and teams getting together to ensure a wholesome experience for all the stakeholders involved. This includes sponsorships from various sports brands and tie-ups with different companies.

Two of the giant rivals that are a common sight across various events are Nike and Adidas, and some of their peak marketing campaigns have emerged from the Olympics. The stakes are always high, and the way they put themselves out there determines their impact on the masses for the coming years.

Unlike common instances where they could get away with television advertisements done smartly, the Olympics are a visual medium in itself. The athletes and their teams are in focus, and for a brand to shine in the spotlight, it was crucial to shift the focus appropriately.

In 2012, Adidas had managed to bag the title sponsorship for the London Olympics, which cost them $150 million back then. This meant that their rival, Nike, had to adhere to several rules that included not making any reference to the words ‘London, UK’, ‘London Olympics’, or even having the iconic Olympic rings anywhere in their campaigns.

Andrew Petcash, the founder of Profluence, recently highlighted this case study from the past in a LinkedIn post. Nike had to figure out a way around to make sure they were in the limelight and did so with a few smart moves.

Instead of making references to the city of London in the UK, they chose to shoot ads in other parts of the world with the same name. This included London in Ohio and Jamaica and the London Gym, which wouldn’t get them into trouble.

Additionally, they played another loophole to their advantage, which got them in the eyes of the audience quicker than Adidas. Despite Adidas being the title sponsor, athletes were free to choose their footwear brands for the competition and were not obligated to go for Adidas alone.

Nike jumped in to sponsor about 400 Olympians and made sure they represented the brand with a unique yellow mark.

Introducing Volt – a yellow-green mark that set Nike apart at the London Olympics

Nike launched the ‘Find Your Greatness’ campaign during this time – a movement focused on encouraging everyone to push their limits. It acted as an ode to their marketing attempts during the Olympics, all with the help of some unique-looking shoes.

For all the sponsored athletes, the brand provided a distinct pair of footwear that set it apart from the rest of the brands due to its unique yellow-green line marks. ‘Volt’, named to instigate a feeling of speed, immediately caught the attention of the audience without Nike having to resort to getting loud.

The results were overwhelmingly positive for them, and they witnessed a shift in the masses’ perception. 37% thought Nike was the title sponsor instead of Adidas, and 57,000 new members joined the brand’s social media platform as opposed to their rivals’ 12,000 follower increase.