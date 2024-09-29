Jade Carey Reveals Her Favorite Part of the Gold Over America Tour

The Gold Over America Tour has already taken over several states of the country and has now moved on from its eighth leg, Milwaukee. Apart from some surprises and a stunning show, core member Jade Carey recently expressed her delight at her newfound project, revealing her favorite part of the tour.

Carey, who was one of the five members of the Paris Olympics squad along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera, is now touring along with the Olympians and several other elite gymnasts. The Gold Over America Tour offers a one-of-a-kind experience for people who missed out on the Olympics and want to see the magic of gymnastics play out in front of their eyes.

The two-hour-long show has several segments, featuring popular music and choreography, mixed with gravity-defying tricks on gymnastics apparatuses. But Carey chose her favorite segment of the show to be the audience interaction part.

The idea of the tour was to not just offer American fans a glimpse of what took place in Paris but also give them a chance to closely interact with elite gymnasts. Children of all ages even get to go on stage and dance with the athletes while they take time to get the audience to groove with them.

In an Instagram story shared by the official account of the Fiserv Forum arena, the audience captured Carey teaching them some dance moves.

“@jadecarey teachin’ Milwaukee dance moves!”

She later shared the video on her story, expressing her fondness for the segment.

“my favorite part is interacting with the crowd…”

With a successful show at the Wisconsin State, the troupe will now move on to Chicago for their next show. This one will be a special performance for Biles as she might see her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, in the audience. Given the couple’s busy schedule, they previously planned to meet up in the city where the footballer’s team, Chicago Bears, will go up against the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, Carey plans on moving on to college after the tour, having announced her admission to Oregon State University. She will then take a break from elite gymnastics to participate in the NCAA, hopefully collecting some more accolades along the way.