Jade Carey Teases Taking Up Basketball to Support the Boston Celtics, Fans Weigh In: “Perfect Choice”

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Jade Carey celebrates her floor routine during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Gold Over America Tour made its next pitstop at Boston, where the team put on a brilliant show. However, they also took some time off to indulge in the city’s pride, and Jade Carey did so by highlighting her intrigue surrounding basketball.

The 24-year-old gymnast who recently won her first-ever Olympic gold in Paris has been an integral part of Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour. But when she’s not dancing her heart away and showing off her skills on the vault, Carey loves exploring the cities the team stations at.

This time, she explored Boston, and what better way to flaunt her love for the city than to adopt some of its pride? Donning a green Celtics jersey, Carey teased her fans of an alternative career option.

“thinking about taking up basketball. what do you think about that?”

The pictures on Instagram featured her striking various poses for the camera and showing off her custom jersey with her name and the number ’24’ on it. Interestingly, the number is significant to the Celtics’ history as it belonged to the legendary player Sam Jones.

Carey’s fans, meanwhile, were more than happy to see their favorite gymnast’s growing interest in basketball. Many were particularly pleased with her choice of team.

“perfect choice”

Fellow tour member and gymnast Ian Gunther assured her of a possibility with regards to her alternate career.

“If you can round off back handspring punch you could dunk”

Fellow Oregon University members tried reasoning with the Olympian, keeping up the college team spirit.

“Maybe after our Beavs 2025 season ?”

Meanwhile, one even pointed out a slight setback.

“Might need to get you some stilts…”

However, in the end, fans approved of the jersey and the color on Carey.

“Boston looks good on you…”

Almost halfway through their cross-country expedition, Biles, Carey, and the rest of the team are powering through various states to put on the performance of their lifetime. The tour focuses on providing a concert-like experience with a touch of gymnastics to entertain and inspire fans.

Carey seems to have found her calling with audience interaction during the live show and getting people up from their seats to groove. The Olympian, who will now prepare to attend college after the tour, is already on her way to take advantage of her prime and bank on it. Fans can’t wait to see Carey’s NCAA era and hope for more achievements in her name.