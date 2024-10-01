Simone Biles, Jade Carey, and Team Enjoy Memorable Meet-Up Post Chicago Gold Over America Tour Event

Following a thrilling performance in Chicago, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, and their team reunited to celebrate the Gold Over America Tour’s ongoing success. The occasion not only showcased their extraordinary abilities but also highlighted the strong bonds forged through shared challenges and triumphs.

“Chicago chicagooo ✨,” Carey captioned her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photographs. The social media update began with the gymnast sporting an all-black ensemble, comprising a leather jacket over a top and paired with jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Carey (@jadecarey)

The picture also boasted a stunning backdrop, capturing the glittering nightscape of one of America’s most iconic cities. In the subsequent frame, Carey posed for a portrait alongside Malece Miller and Olivia Frances Cava.

The final slide of her Instagram post featured a group photo with Trinity Thomas, Joscelyn Roberson, Jordan Chiles, and Biles, as well as other athletes and performers, including Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, Abbygale Chung, and Trinity Bonilla. All these Gold Over America Tour participants donned distinctive outfits to commemorate a successful event in the Windy City.

On September 29, the tour made a stop at the United Center, thrilling the audience with performances by Olympic-caliber gymnasts and top performers from across the United States. They treated spectators to an array of impressive gymnastics feats, with this event marking the final show for September.

The Gold Over America tour is set to continue until November, with 22 additional performances scheduled for fans throughout the United States. During this period, the tour will visit numerous venues, ranging from the Prudential Center in Newark to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

While the post-Chicago celebrations were undoubtedly enjoyable for the participants, Biles received a special surprise before the event from someone dear to her heart – none other than her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles receiving the best surprise amidst Gold Over America Tour

Before the Chicago event, Biles took to Instagram to share an endearing clip of herself and Owens walking together. The gymnast followed up the social media post with a photo of him holding a bouquet of roses. Given Owens’ demanding training schedule with the Chicago Bears, the gymnast was caught off guard by her husband’s unexpected presence.

The 27-year-old described it as “the best surprise” and shared it on social media, including amusing videos of her husband attempting to join in on a dance routine with the team. Considering Owens’ ongoing matches and Biles’ packed schedule, this moment served as a perfect respite for the couple.