"8 Years Ago Today: Michael Phelps Made History With 19th Olympic Gold Medal In Rio"

Aug 7, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; (L to R) Nathan Adrian, Ryan Held, Michael Phelps, and Caeleb Dressel celebrate on the podium after winning the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

7th August 2016 is a day that lives fresh in the memory of each swimming fan, as Michael Phelps wrote a piece of history no one has been able to write.

Eight years ago, the iconic American swimmer became the first-ever athlete to win the 19th gold medal at the Olympics. Competing in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay event in Rio de Janeiro, Phelps left everyone in awe of his achievements.

It was his debut race (of the games) in the iconic city of Brazil, and Phelps made sure to announce his arrival. With an incredible 47.12 second leg, the American put his team in the driver’s seat, setting them up for the win.

Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, and Nathan Adrian also did their part in helping Team USA to get their Olympic gold medal. Following the race, the Baltimore native detailed that there was only one thing motivating the team, and that was the upset in London four years ago.

Favorites to win the gold, the American swimmers were in for a shock in London at the hands of the French swimmers. But in Rio, history would not repeat itself, as the French had to settle for the silver medal.

This was also Phelps‘ last team race, as he announced his retirement to his teammates. Speaking about his teammates the now 39-year-old said they were amazing and that they would win the gold again in four years.

He then turned to them and said, “You guys got this. I am out.” It was an incredible night of sporting spectacle, which saw Michael Phelps be crowned the champion of champions.

In the later events, he went on to win four more gold medals, and a silver medal, before coming out of the Olympic swimming pool for the last time as a professional athlete.