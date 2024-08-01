mobile app bar

Cowbell-Wielding Michael Phelps Has Only Got “One Thing To Say” To The USA Swimming Team

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: Michael Phelps’ official Instagram account

The renewed Australia-USA rivalry for gold in swimming is reaching new heights at the Paris Olympics. Athletes from both countries are chiming in as they continue to fight for gold. Even the retired swimmers are joining the confrontation, with Michael Phelps taking to Instagram to post a ‘simple’ video.

With a cowbell in his hand, the most decorated Olympian of all time had just one thing to say – Team USA. And as he said the words, he rang the famous cowbell, which was also perhaps a dig at Cate Campbell’s previous comments.

 

Eight-time Olympic medalist Campbell is an Australian swimmer who failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, her words reignited a rivalry that had been on the down low for a few years.

At the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Australia beat the USA in the overall gold medal tally by thirteen to seven. Talking about the same, she detailed how not hearing the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ play on the loudspeaker filled her with happiness.

However, there was still a source of frustration for the now 32-year-old. Each time any competitor went out to compete, the USA athletes would ring the cowbell and chant, “USA, USA!”

The practice infuriated everyone, and Campbell often wanted to “punch” them and steal the bell. And Michael Phelps decided to wind her up again on social media, much to the liking of the American fans.

Fans love the Baltimore Bullet’s latest social media dig

The cowbell was first introduced to the American swimming contingent as a morale-boosting instrument. With no friends, family, or fans in the audience, the ringing of the cowbell became a sign of support.

Now, the athletes use it to motivate themselves while also throwing their rivals off their rhythm. And with Michael Phelps using it to take a dig at Cate Campbell, fans loved every bit of it.

A conflicted sports fan expresses renewed patriotism, while also rooting for Australian swimmers.

Some fans have been unhappy with Campbell’s comments and didn’t shy away from letting their feelings known.

Another fan said how Campbell’s criticism of the US backfired when she failed to qualify for the Olympics.

As things stand, Australia leads the US in the total number of gold medals earned in swimming by four to two. However, the US has the lead in overall swimming medals by fifteen to eight.

With plenty of swimming events still to go, the bragging rights remain up for grabs, and the American fans will be hoping that their athletes come through and exact revenge for what happened in the World Championships.

