How Katie Ledecky Excels in Every Swimming Category: Her Winning Secret

Since the London Olympics 2012, Katie Ledecky has established her dominance in swimming. Unlike the average athlete, her expertise has stretched to multiple categories within the sport, making her one-of-a-kind. Recently, she talked about this in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, where she revealed her secret to versatility.

So far, Ledecky has shown her prowess in the 200m Individual Medley, various relays, and different categories up to 1500m. Although she has often reiterated her preference for long-distance swimming, her speed and endurance have always come together for various events.

She explains that the key is her strategy for training for freestyle events, which has helped her develop variety. She still advocates for participating in relays, but her training style allows her more flexibility.

“Well, I just have always trained for all the freestyle events and, at some point, I realized I was more of a distance swimmer, but I still trained some speed…“

Ledecky’s dominance allowed her and Team USA to bag several Olympic medals over the years. Being one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time, her traits have been similar to those of Michael Phelps, who also excels in multiple sports events and categories.

However, Ledecky’s unique preference towards long-distance swimming, particularly the 800m and 1500m – the two categories in which she won the Olympic golds in Paris – comes with a peculiar habit.

Why does Ledecky prefer long-distance swimming?

During her Olympic debut in 2012, Ledecky immediately overtook Kate Ziegler, the reigning champion of the 800m Individual Medley, and won the gold. That marked the beginning of the Maryland native’s superiority over long-distance swimming events.

In an old interview with ‘My Swim Pro,’ Ledecky’s former coach, Bruce Gemmell, discussed her preferences and where they came from. For the longest time, the 27-year-old has enjoyed challenging herself to grueling hours of repetitive swimming.

This trait passed on to competitions, where she found that long-distance swimming was essentially going back and forth in the pool as fast as possible. The monotony of the event appealed to Ledecky, who took the opportunity to improve her endurance for such categories.