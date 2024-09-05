Katie Ledecky Reflects on Meeting Michael Phelps at London Olympics, Shares Future Aspirations

Katie Ledecky, the famed American swimmer and nine-time Olympic gold medalist, recently spoke with CBS Mornings on YouTube about an influential moment in her career: meeting her idol, Michael Phelps, at the London Olympics. The swimmer also emphasized her athletic future, looking ahead to the 2028 Games.

Gayle King shared a well-known tale about Ledecky meeting Phelps when she was six and asking for his autograph. King inquired about her experience of growing up idolizing Phelps and later becoming his teammate on Team USA.

Ledecky was only 15 years old when she made her Olympic debut in the coveted event in London in 2012. She recalled an encouraging gesture by the swimming star himself, saying:

“Yes, I got a high five from him in the ready room when I was 15 at the Olympics in London, and at that moment I just flashback immediately to looking up at him, getting his autograph. He had his headphones in, but he stopped, and that made such an impact on me.“

When Ledecky received a high five from Phelps, she recalled her childhood admiration for the swimming legend. She shared how Phelps, despite wearing headphones, had once approached her and given her his autograph.

This wonderful gesture by Phelps had a significant impression on Ledecky. The swimming star also mentioned that both of them were from Maryland, accompanied by a humorous statement:

“There’s something in the water in Maryland.“

Aside from her amazing recollections as a young athlete and meeting her idol, Ledecky discussed her future goals. She is looking forward to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old admitted that it is rare for an athlete to compete at their home Olympic Games, and she will not miss out on the opportunity.

The American swimmer’s announcement was a significant revelation for many of her admirers, who were looking forward to seeing their favorite athlete compete on American soil in 2028.

At the Paris Olympics, Ledecky won two gold medals in the women’s 800m and 1500m freestyle, a silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle, and a bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle.

These accomplishments propelled her to 14 Olympic medals in her stellar career, and fans will be expecting even more from the swimmer in the future.