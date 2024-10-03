“Legends Swimming Around”: Michael Phelps Praises Veteran Swimmer Debbie Meyer and Katie Ledecky’s Friendship

Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; USA swimmers Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky talk to each before the game between the United States and Nigeria in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Katie Ledecky recently shared that she had the opportunity to spend time with the renowned swimmer Debbie Meyer. Michael Phelps spoke highly of their meeting, expressing admiration for the experience.

Meyer made waves with her Olympic trifecta in 1968, beating all odds to win three golds across various events. True icons know her for her long-distance endurance swimming, particularly her feats in the pool for the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyles. Until Ledecky came forth with her prowess, no one could beat Meyer at her game.

While the legend later chose to part ways with competitive swimming in 1972, her skills remain impressive even today. Recently, she indulged in some good old pool time with Ledecky, who has always appreciated their friendship and camaraderie.

The two women have been the only duo to win Olympic golds in the aforementioned categories, and Meyer has been the 27-year-old’s biggest cheerleader.

Appreciating her time with the young prodigy, Meyer was gleaming as she waded alongside Ledecky in the pool. Later, she commented on how joyful she felt about pursuing her passion alongside the Olympian.

“I felt like a kid in a candy jar swimming with her!!!”

Meanwhile, witnessing the greatness unfold, Phelps seemed overjoyed to watch the two ladies have fun. He took to the comments section to express his happiness and praise the duo for their contributions to the sport.

“Some legends swimming around…”

This year has been exceptional for Ledecky, who made history with her long-distance swimming record. Taking the torch from Meyer, she snagged her fourth Olympic gold medal at the 800m freestyle—a record so legendary that it brought out all the cheers from fans and icons alike.

Ledecky and Phelps, the decorated swimming champions, swiftly asserted their dominance across various pool categories. Their versatility played in their favor, and they managed to win several medals throughout their careers.

While Phelps has since retired, his fellow Maryland native is still going strong, with her penchant for endurance swimming growing stronger each season. And now, with some sessions with Meyer, Ledecky seems refreshed enough for some more action.