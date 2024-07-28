Michael Phelps Is “Pumped for What’s to Come!” at the Paris Olympics; Says Team USA’s 4x100m “Free Relay Was Electric”

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Michael Phelps waves to the crowd ahead of the night round of competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Day 1 of the Paris Olympics for the American swimming team saw some great successes and their first set of medals. Scoring gold, silver, and bronze in various categories, they made their mark at the championship, and legendary swimmer Michael Phelps couldn’t be more proud.

Touring Paris alongside the athletes, Phelps has been following Team USA closely as they trained to ace all the categories. With the swimmers dominating the 4×100 Men’s Relay right off the bat, bringing home a gold, it was already a reason to celebrate.

Describing his first-hand experience, being in the French province alongside all the American athletes, Phelps seemed overwhelmed with pride and joy. After all, he had been there once, just like them, and he couldn’t deny it – the energy was extremely infectious!

The icon uploaded a carousel of photographs on his social media account, featuring various glimpses from the Olympics. These included pictures of the team, his family, and some behind-the-scenes monitoring of the races that occurred.

“Three days in and it’s been nothing but energy. From our awesome hosts to the world’s best, we’re in for a great two weeks filled with elite competitions. Pumped for what’s to come!”

Phelps has been an international swimming icon for years, owing to his 23 gold medals and several records. Even now, swimmers are trying their best to break the records he once set during his prime at the Olympics. Meanwhile, he was elated to witness Caeleb Dressel and his entourage ace the relay and congratulated them in the caption.

“400 x 1 Free Relay was electric let’s keep it up @usaswimming! Go USA…”

Dressel and his team were the first ones from Team USA to get an Olympic gold for the country this season. The race was a terrific one that involved some close calls and a dramatic finish, ending on a sweet note.

Michael Phelps was stunned as Team USA bagged the first gold

The 4x100m swimming Men’s relay witnessed some of the most talented contenders across the world this year, who managed to surprise Phelps. Along with the USA stood Australia and Italy, who battled head-to-head till the finish line.

Going astray from the lineup they had for the heats, the finals saw Caeleb Dressel pair up with Hunter Armstrong, Jack Alexy, and Chris Guiliano. The four came close to beating the world record and won the gold in the process.

What helped the team was their consistent lead throughout the 400m covered by four swimmers. All of them worked together, and the strategy paid off well, resulting in a tight match and fruitful results.