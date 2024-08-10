Michael Phelps Reveals His ‘Unbreakable Moment’ On Jay Glazer’s Podcast

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Michael Phelps waves to the crowd ahead of the night round of competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Phelps swam into the history books as he became the most accomplished athlete the Olympics has ever seen. The journey to the top was tough, but Phelps was willing to make it.

Several make-or-break moments came along the way, but there was one moment in particular that turned everything around for him.

Appearing in the latest episode of the ‘Unbreakable with Jay Glazer‘ podcast, the 28-time Olympic medalist said, that he focused a lot on mental health. He also discussed the one ‘unbreakable’ moment in his own life, that helped him set off on the right path.

“It’s probably the moment of not wanting to be alive.”

Addiction once played a huge part in Phelps’ life, causing pain and suffering to him and those around him. The Baltimore native even got arrested on DUI charges on two occasions, and the second one pulled the trigger.

THIS JUST IN: Olympian Michael Phelps was arrested and charged with a DUI early Tuesday morning in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/1HENTbJfsD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2014

Prescribed to take Ambien by three different doctors, the now 39-year-old had three pills remaining when he decided to take all of them in the hopes of not waking up.

However, he did wake up, and after spending three days locked in his room, Phelps decided to ask for help and check into a rehabilitation center.

At the center, he was in the ‘Survivors’ program, where all he did was talk about the most painful things, that hurt him from within. At that moment, Phelps felt like he would snap in half. But he powered through and is now one of the most celebrated athletes across the planet.

Hearing the incredible journey of Michael Phelps from almost ending it all to conquering the swimming world, became a bit too overwhelming for Glazer. He took to his Instagram stories to send out his love to the legendary swimmer, who reciprocated the gesture.

Having experienced the lowest of lows, Phelps has now become a mental health advocate. The American former swimmer even runs a foundation under his name to ensure people live a happy, healthy, and safe life.