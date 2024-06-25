Michael Phelps’ Stunned Reaction to 100m Fly Olympic Trials Makes Waves Across the Internet

Getting an Olympian to watch you battle it out across the pool is already a huge honor. But for the Olympian to be the legend, Michael Phelps, stunned at watching 17-year-old Thomas Heilman and 27-year-old Caeleb Dressel, was a treat for fans everywhere.

The US Olympics 100m Butterfly trials witnessed a dramatic showdown with Dressel and Heilman cutting close to the finish. Both secured their seats for the Paris Olympics after a race of their lifetime.

Dressel ended up with a top score and a stunning record of 50.19, closely followed by Heilman with a 50.80. Both swimmers were hyped up with roaring cheers from the audience, including Phelps who couldn’t stop gasping and expressing his delight at the competition he witnessed.

Back in his day, Phelps had made waves when he established a world record in 2009 for the 100m Butterfly stroke, clocking in at 49.82. But Dressel once beat that in 2019, nearly a decade later, at the FINA World Swimming championships, with a record of 49.50.

The official page of Team USA recorded the big finish of both Dressel and Heilman as they stunned the arena. Alongside that, they also attached a clip of Phelps’ epic reaction, watching both of them ascend to the top rank.

“WHAT A FINISH @m_phelps00 was speechless watching @caelebdressel and 17-year-old @thomas_heilman_ qualify for @paris2024 in the 100m butterfly.”

Meanwhile, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske aced the Women’s 100m Butterfly stroke to secure their Paris Olympics seats. The former clocked in at 55.31, while the latter created a record of 55.52. The entire USA swim team posed for pictures and signs later, with the big group advancing to the international stage.

Michael Phelps’ reaction garnered several comments from the Olympic world

While Phelps’ reaction was what boosted the two men and made their win worth every stroke, it also set off several comments from fans in awe.

“Michael Phelps cheering for you has to feel pretty awesome!”

Many felt that the Olympic legend saw his reflection in Dressel.

“He saw new Micheal Phelps”

Meanwhile, appreciation also poured in for Heilman owing to his young age.

“17 is crazy bro. Well deserved for him”

Some expressed their nostalgia for watching Phelps in a different role.

“We gonna miss @m_phelps00 at the Olympics. What a legend…”

Finally, fans couldn’t wait to see the two go off at the Olympics.

“Thomas is amazing! Caeleb is a great mentor! Fired up for the Olympics!”

Phelps’ stunned face might have just fueled the athletes more into keeping their goals big and aiming for the moon. As the world awaits their presence in Paris, the future of swimming looks promising.