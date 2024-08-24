“Simply Nothing Like It”: Michael Phelps Stuns With Post-Olympics Golf Retreat at Iconic Pebble Beach

Sep 27, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; US swimmer Michael Phelps reacts to drive on the second hole in the celebrity tournament during a practice for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since his retirement in 2012, swimming legend Michael Phelps has adopted an unexpected affinity for golf. Recently, he surpassed expectations when he teased fans with glimpses from the iconic scenic golf course—Pebble Beach—for a post-Olympic retreat.

The Pebble Beach Golf Links has been a popular spot for golf champions to participate in fun-filled sessions. It is reportedly the country’s #1 public golf course, situated on the West Coast, with gorgeous views of the beach and vast expanses of manicured lawns.

Phelps has often visited the location for his laid-back golfing sessions with friends and family. But a special sighting recently took his breath away, and he wanted his fans to witness it along with him.

Visiting Hole #7 at the location is a task that every golf athlete playing at Pebble Beach has to look forward to since it overlooks the ocean from a cliff. In a short video, Phelps recorded various clips from his tour, including the stunning cliffside, some footage of wildlife, and the beach.

Accompanying the quick-cut clips edited together to form a decent trailer for his escapades, Phelps also put on one of his jams—Euphoria by Kendrick Lamar. Captioning the post, he wrote –

“Simply nothing like it…”

Phelps’ love for golf extends beyond playing the sport, as evidenced by his keen interest in watching Olympic golf events during his time in Paris.

Phelps also indulged in some golf viewing at the Olympics

Apart from being a very vocal supporter of the swimming contingent of Team USA, Phelps took some time off to cheer for other athletes as well. He took his family to watch Simone Biles ace gymnastics, the Women’s Basketball team score big points, and finally indulge in watching some golf.

The GOAT gave the Olympic golf teams serious backing, noting that it was quite different from playing on the PGA tour. Olympic golfers were there to represent the country, and nothing could be more honorable than that.

There is nothing better than sporting the stars and stripes on the field, and even better if it’s on the podium. This thought applies to all Olympic sports, and golf was no different. Phelps had a great time watching one of his favorite sports unravel in Paris and looked forward to its next installment in LA in 2028.