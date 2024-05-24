5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah Set for 100M Season Opener at the Prefontaine Classic 2024

When it comes to the Olympic Games, the realm of track and field keeps the anticipation alive for an elite athlete. Fans understand the significance of the main event since it can impact a track star’s career. While the 2024 season is already halfway through, several athletes are yet to run in their season opener. According to Citius Mag on X, the Prefontaine Classic will include a number of notable athletes in its races, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Jamaican track star understands the importance of the 2024 season; however, she is known for going her own way and achieving the results that the nation and supporters want.

Elaine’s chemistry with Prefontaine Classic events is straight out of a fairytale, as the athlete has an amazing record in the contest. In the 2021 season, she set a national record of 10.54 in the 100-meter sprint, which stunned the track world.

The athlete defended her title the next year, running an astounding 10.79 seconds and completely dominating her competitors. However, in 2023, she settled for bronze with a seasonal best of 10.79 seconds.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has entered the chat… The 100m and 200m Olympic champion will run the 100m at this weekend’s Prefontaine Classic. Last year, she closed out her season with a 10.79s season’s best there. In 2022, she won the 100m at Pre in 10.79. In… pic.twitter.com/iRmNxocmSk — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) May 22, 2024

This year, the Jamaican track sensation is yet to compete in any events, but she has not stopped practicing. She is prepared for the hurdles that she will face at the event, which will also feature many other track stars, including Sha’Carri Richardson.

A head-to-head Comparison Between Elaine Thompson-Herah and her American Track Rival

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson are both competitive track competitors who excel in each competition they enter. There is an aura among the athletes as they battle to gain the highest position on the track. The Prefontaine Classic has served as a common battleground for these two track stars, with each having competed in the event three times.

Nobody cya tell mi seh Elaine nuh love Race at the Prefontaine Classic.

2021- 1st 10.54

2022- 1st 10.79

2023- 3rd 10.79

2024- ?? — May 25th (@Track_jamaica) May 22, 2024

However, in their three subsequent Prefontaine visits, Thompson-Herah has never lost to Richardson, and she has dominated the American athlete. The track world is also buzzing with excitement because they will meet again at this year’s event.