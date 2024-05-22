“Didn’t Know What to Expect”: Shericka Jackson Shares Her 200M Season Opener Experience at the Rabat Diamond League

The 2024 season is essential for athletes, both seasoned and rookies, because of the approaching Paris Olympics in July. They are determined to be at their peak performance level, with an Olympic gold medal on the line. While many athletes began their seasons months ago, some particular track stars, such as Shericka Jackson, ran their first sprints a little late.

In a post-race interview with Citius Mag, the Jamaican track star discussed her experience in Morocco, where she was running in the 200 meters for her season debut.

The delay might be for a variety of reasons, but it did leave many fans concerned about their favorite athlete, given the importance of the Olympic season. Despite that, Jackson did not disappoint the spectators by finishing first in the Rabat Diamond League.

The Jamaican sprinter competed in her first 200-meter race of the season against a challenging field. However, she comfortably outperformed the competitors on the home stretch, finishing with an astounding 22.82 despite a negative 1.0 tailwind.

The four-time World Champion is more than a second slower than her personal best, which she recorded at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest; yet, Jackson does not regret her season opener:

“I didn’t know what to expect, and coach and I was discussing a few things, and I think we did pretty good tonight, so we are okay.”

Prior to the Rabat Diamond League, the athlete competed in the Jamaican Athletics 100-meter sprint event. She won there, and her form carried over to the 200 meters in Morocco.

According to her, everything she and her coach have planned for the ongoing season is on track. Jackson has numerous goals to pursue, and she is conscious of her performance and the changes she can make before heading to Paris for the Olympic Games.

Shericka Jackson’s Stellar Olympic Career

Shericka Jackson is set to run for many accolades on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics. She is no stranger to the Olympic Games either as she will be competing for the third time. The 29-year-old has won one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals in her Olympic career.

A CLEAN SWEEP FOR JAMAICA IN THE WOMEN’S 100M Elaine Thompson-Herah (Olympic Record)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Her gold medal came at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when she defeated Team USA in the 4×100-meter relay. She also competed in solo heats but was beaten by her fellow Jamaican teammates. However, only a handful can stop the four-time world champion in her chase of gold this year, and now that she has begun her season, she is looking forward to a quicker version of herself in Paris.