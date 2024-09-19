After a ‘Dibble Dabbled’ 2024 Season, Fred Kerley Vows to ‘Definitely Dominate’ in the Coming Years

Many people in the track community questioned Fred Kerley’s ability to compete in the 2024 season after he struggled at the 2023 Budapest World Championships, where he failed to defend his 100-meter title. Even Noah Lyles replaced him in the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships.

Despite these disappointments, Kerley looked forward to the 2024 outdoor season because of the Olympic Games. Eventually, he proved all of his doubters wrong by winning the bronze medal in the 100 meters at the Stade de France.

Because he was so focused on the 100 meters, he tried out for a few 200 meters in Diamond League races following the Olympics. His social media posts even hinted at a possible return to the 400 meters.

After a season filled with numerous highs and lows, Kerley remained optimistic about the future as it drew to a close.

“Hey, when the new cycle come on, in the next four years it’ll be amazing. I’m definitely dominating. I had dibble dabbled this season. But I see the new me. The new focused me.“

After completing his season, Kerley was determined to meet with his coach, Quincy Watts, to outline his future goals in track and field. He was confident that the upcoming cycle, leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, would be incredibly exciting for him.

Despite facing numerous obstacles and achieving several triumphs, the 29-year-old athlete approached his journey with unwavering optimism.

He openly expressed his unwavering belief in his capabilities and eagerly anticipated the prospect of competing against both current and upcoming track athletes, even as he neared his 30s. With resolute determination, he made it clear that his athletic career was far from ending, swiftly dispelling any rumors about his retirement.

In fact, he confidently revealed his intention to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, emphasizing that he would not miss the opportunity to compete on his home turf.

Furthermore, he stated that retirement was not on the horizon until he secured a coveted gold medal at the Olympic Games, particularly in an individual event.