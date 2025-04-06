“My Older Brother, Jail. Younger Brother, Jail”: Fred Kerley Tells Ryan Clark How Track Saved His Life & Made Him a ‘Man’

Sports have always served as a powerful motivator and a way to achieve something in life. They offer a path out of difficult circumstances and a means to overcome challenging upbringings. Success in sports has allowed many to escape lives of crime and poverty, proving that there is hope even in the darkest times. For Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, Track and Field became that path.

During the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast, Kerley detailed what turning pro in the world of Track and Field by signing his first contract with Nike meant for him. According to him, signing that contract was monumental as it saved him from a life of crime where he was heading quickly, much like his older and younger brothers, who are both in prison.

That contract not only saved him but also ensured a good life full of opportunities for his children. Fred pointed out that where he comes from, an education degree doesn’t hold much value. Going Pro in Track afforded him an opportunity to get out of San Antonio, Texas, gave him hope, and allowed him to grow personally.

“It saved me from a lot of things. My older brother- jail, younger brother- jail. So, me signing that contract saved my life. When I say it saved my life, it gave my kids an opportunity to get out of the streets too. The only thing we knew was sports and the only thing else we knew was the streets. That’s the only two options that I felt like I had. But my signing that contract gave me a bigger light done the tunnel. I became a man.”

However, his worst fears almost came true when the cops arrested and assaulted him. Kerley felt everything he had built with his hard work and sweat would come crashing down.

The Miami cops assaulted Fred Kerley back in January

Kerley had to experience what many Black men in America face at least once in their lives—an ordeal that far too many don’t survive to recount. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist was arrested by police earlier this year, a stark reminder that fame and success often mean little when it comes to the way people who look like him are treated.

” As I look at that incident, it’s just like F*ck. Shit happened like you never thought it was going to happen to you. The only thing that happened to me and still to this day they never say I was arrested. I’m like damn I try to get away from this life and life just happened to be in front of me.”

According to Fred, the cops grabbed him without cause and told him to stop resisting. They tried to force him to the ground, but he refused to let them take his dignity. Unlike others, it took more force for the officers to subdue him. Kerley had hoped they could resolve things by talking, but the officers weren’t interested in peace—they just manhandled him.

After throwing him on the ground, they started hitting him on his face and other body parts, leaving him with a bruised face and ribs.